JioMart
It's Amazon vs Reliance Inds, As Latter Acquires E-pharmacy Startup Netmeds
The investment of INR 620 crore will give Reliance Industries 60 per cent holding in the equity share capital of Vitalic and 100 per cent direct equity ownership of its subsidiaries
Swiggy Launches InstaMart; Promises To Deliver Groceries Within 45 Minutes
At present, InstaMart is launched in Gurugram and will compete against Bigbasket, Flipkart Quick, Amazon Fresh, JioMart and Dunzo
Flipkart Forays Into Hyperlocal Space With 90 Minutes Delivery Plan
Termed Flipkart Quick, the hyperlocal service plans to offer 90-minute deliveries for groceries and home accessories
After Grocery, JioMart To Eye Electronics, Fashion, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare
JioMart is currently trying to scale its geographical reach and delivery capabilities