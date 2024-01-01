JioMart

It's Amazon vs Reliance Inds, As Latter Acquires E-pharmacy Startup Netmeds

The investment of INR 620 crore will give Reliance Industries 60 per cent holding in the equity share capital of Vitalic and 100 per cent direct equity ownership of its subsidiaries

By Debarghya Sil
Swiggy Launches InstaMart; Promises To Deliver Groceries Within 45 Minutes

At present, InstaMart is launched in Gurugram and will compete against Bigbasket, Flipkart Quick, Amazon Fresh, JioMart and Dunzo

Flipkart Forays Into Hyperlocal Space With 90 Minutes Delivery Plan

Termed Flipkart Quick, the hyperlocal service plans to offer 90-minute deliveries for groceries and home accessories

After Grocery, JioMart To Eye Electronics, Fashion, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

JioMart is currently trying to scale its geographical reach and delivery capabilities