Reliance Retail Enters Quick Commerce Market, Set to Challenge Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and BigBasket In an effort to disrupt the rapid commerce industry, Reliance has already started testing pilot programs through JioMart in Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur India

Reliance Retail is making a strategic move into India's fast-growing quick commerce market, setting the stage for intensified competition with established players like Zomato-owned Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and BigBasket.

The retail brand has quietly begun offering rapid delivery services in select areas of Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru through its e-commerce platform, JioMart. This pilot phase, which started over the weekend, marks the beginning of Reliance's broader ambitions in the sector.

According to reports, Reliance aims to leverage its vast retail network, including outlets like Reliance Digital and Trends, to fulfill orders, in contrast to competitors who rely on dark stores and neighborhood warehouses. The company is focusing on grocery deliveries in the initial phase but plans to expand into value fashion and electronics, including smartphones and laptops, in the future. The goal is to deliver most orders within 10-15 minutes, utilising its logistics arm, Grab, for speedy fulfillment.

One key differentiator for Reliance is its plan to waive delivery, platform, and surge fees, a significant advantage over competitors such as Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart, which typically charge for these services. Reliance's quick commerce service is expected to roll out nationwide, covering 1,150 cities and 5,000 pin codes by the end of the month, as it gears up for a full-scale launch.

The quick commerce market in India is experiencing rapid growth, with platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart outperforming traditional FMCG companies such as Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Marico.

A recent CLSA report highlighted the sector's disruptive potential, noting that quick commerce platforms are gaining ground by undercutting prices and delivering faster than established FMCG players.

With Reliance entering the fray, the competition is expected to escalate, particularly in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, where quick commerce is now one of the fastest-growing channels. This move could reshape the industry, further challenging traditional retail and FMCG giants.
