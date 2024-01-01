Jsw energy
JSW Infrastructure Targets 400 MTPA by FY30 with INR 30,000 Crore Investment Plan
The plan includes a mix of strategic developments including capacity upgrades at existing facilities in Jaigarh, Dharamtar, and Goa; establishing new ports at Jatadhar, Keni, and Murbe; acquisitions like Navkar Corporation and investments in a slurry pipeline project to strengthen end-to-end logistics solutions.
JSW Group and POSCO Forge Strategic Alliance to Boost Steel, Battery Materials, and Renewable Energy in India
SW and POSCO will jointly explore developing battery materials for EVs, catering to India's evolving green mobility sector.
Jindal Group Eyes European Expansion with Vitkovice Steel Acquisition
Vitkovice Steel, a key player in the Czech Republic's steel sector, will provide Jindal Group with a valuable foothold in Europe.
JSW Energy Subsidiaries Sign Major Solar-Wind Hybrid Power Agreements with Maharashtra
Solar-wind hybrids can generate power more consistently by harnessing both energy sources to complement each other, especially during seasonal and daily variations in energy output.