JSW Infrastructure Limited (JSWIL) is on a mission to redefine the country's ports and logistics landscape. With a target to expand its cargo-handling capacity to 400 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by FY30, the company is spearheading transformative initiatives to bolster India's infrastructure ecosystem. To achieve this growth, JSWIL has earmarked an estimated capital expenditure of INR 30,000 crores for FY25-30, as per a regulatory filing.

The plan includes a mix of strategic developments including capacity upgrades at existing facilities in Jaigarh, Dharamtar, and Goa; establishing new ports at Jatadhar, Keni, and Murbe; acquisitions like Navkar Corporation and investments in a slurry pipeline project to strengthen end-to-end logistics solutions.

JSWIL's aggressive diversification strategy has already begun to bear fruit. From FY19 to 1HFY25, the company increased the share of third-party cargo from 5 per cent to 48 per cent, reflecting its efforts to reduce dependency on JSW Group companies. The company aims for a balanced mix of group and third-party cargo to ensure operational stability and profitability.

In a statement on the company's ambitious vision, Rinkesh Roy, Joint MD & CEO of JSW Infrastructure, remarked, "We are committed to developing a robust, efficient and integrated ports and logistics ecosystem that aligns with India's economic growth and infrastructure development goals. By prioritizing capacity expansion and diversifying our customer and product profiles, I am confident we will deliver substantial long-term value to our stakeholders."

Echoing this sentiment, Lalit Singhvi, CFO and whole time director, highlighted the company's financial strength as a cornerstone of its strategy. "I am excited to share that JSWIL's robust financial foundation, with a solid balance sheet and zero net debt, fuels our ambitious expansion plans. We are strategically positioned to drive capacity additions and pursue value-accretive acquisitions, all while maintaining solid financial matrices," he said.

As JSWIL executes its bold strategy, it not only aims to transform India's ports and logistics infrastructure but also sets a benchmark for sustainable and innovative growth in the sector.