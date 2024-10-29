Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

JSW Group and POSCO Forge Strategic Alliance to Boost Steel, Battery Materials, and Renewable Energy in India SW and POSCO will jointly explore developing battery materials for EVs, catering to India's evolving green mobility sector.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

JSW Group, one of India's leading industrial conglomerates, has announced a strategic partnership with South Korea's POSCO Group to collaborate on steel production, battery materials, and renewable energy initiatives in India. This partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to address India's rising demand for steel and support the country's ambitious energy transition goals. The centerpiece of this alliance is the establishment of an integrated steel plant in India with an initial production capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), as per a regulatory filing.

This facility will help meet India's rapidly growing steel demand, which is increasing at a pace that exceeds the country's GDP growth. As India emerges as one of the fastest-growing economies, this steel demand is expected to escalate, creating substantial opportunities for the sector.

The collaboration will extend beyond steel, venturing into the battery materials and renewable energy sectors. These initiatives align with the growth of electric vehicles (EVs) in India and the nation's efforts to meet its climate targets. JSW and POSCO will jointly explore developing battery materials for EVs, catering to India's evolving green mobility sector. Additionally, the companies plan to incorporate renewable energy solutions to power the proposed steel facility, underscoring a shared commitment to sustainability.

Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW group, said, "This MoU with POSCO marks a significant step forward in our journey to contribute to the Indian steel industry. Our partnership with POSCO strengthens JSW's commitment to drive that transformation. This JV also entails collaboration for renewable energy for a state-of-the-art integrated steel plant and for setting up an EV ecosystem in India. Together, we aim to set a benchmark in technology and sustainability that can shape the future of manufacturing in India and beyond."

Strengthening Economic Ties and Sustainability Efforts

Chang In‐hwa, chairman of POSCO said, "We are delighted to strengthen our ties with JSW Group. This collaboration will contribute significantly to the economic development of Korea and India and drive our joint efforts towards a more eco-friendly and sustainable future."

The JSW-POSCO collaboration represents an important milestone in strengthening economic ties between India and South Korea. By increasing India's steel production capacity and enhancing renewable energy integration, the partnership is poised to make significant contributions to the industrial and sustainable development goals of both nations.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

Here's How the Founder of PopUp Bagels Turned a Backyard Baking Project Into a Viral Sensation

PopUp Bagels founder Adam Goldberg propelled his business forward by leveraging smart operations and even smarter partnerships along the way.

By Emily Washcovick
Growing a Business

This Miami Business Took a Bold Risk By Offering a New Type of Service — Here's How It Paid Off

Though it started as a fine-dining restaurant and art gallery concept, R House pivoted to offer something new – and it earned the establishment loyal fans.

By Emily Washcovick
Starting a Business

3 Steps You Can't Miss When Growing Your Business

There are many missteps you can take when growing your business, but there are also important steps you need to take. Don't miss one.

By Peter Daisyme
News and Trends

How Gen-Zs and e-Commerce are Transforming Consumer Behavior in India's Festive Shopping

India's festive shopping culture is not only alive but thriving in this new digital age, blending tradition with modern consumer preferences and setting new benchmarks for what's possible in the e-commerce landscape.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Leadership

Her Company Makes an Iconic 75-Year-Old Candy Popular for Halloween. Ignoring This 'Bad' Leadership Advice She Received Helps Drive Its Success.

Liz Dee, co-president of New Jersey-based candy company Smarties, shares some important lessons in leadership.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

You Can Make a Lot of Money Starting an Online Marketplace — Here's How to Do It Right, From the CEO of ResortPass

Michael Wolf, CEO of ResortPass, explains his secrets of scaling.

By Dan Bova