Kaleidofin
Kaleidofin Raises USD 5.3 Mn from IDH Farmfit to Scale Lending and Tech Capabilities
The newly raised capital will be deployed to scale Kaleidofin's lending portfolio and enhance its proprietary technology stack, which includes credit scoring tools, middleware infrastructure, and risk services.
Startup Funding Spotlight: Key Deals to Watch from This Week (September 13–20)
This week saw some remarkable funding rounds across various sectors, from edtech to mobility, healthcare, and financial services. These startups not only secured significant investments but are also set to impact their respective industries with new growth and innovation. Below are the key deals from September 13 to September 20.
Fintech Firm Kaleidofin Secures USD 13.8 Mn Funding Led by Rabo Partnerships
The Transaction Generator
Kaleidofin offers simple, well designed, financial solutions on a tech platform to address the needs of over 600 million under-banked Indians engaged in the informal economy