Kaleidofin Raises USD 5.3 Mn from IDH Farmfit to Scale Lending and Tech Capabilities The newly raised capital will be deployed to scale Kaleidofin's lending portfolio and enhance its proprietary technology stack, which includes credit scoring tools, middleware infrastructure, and risk services.

Sucharita Mukherjee, Co-founder and CEO of Kaleidofin

Chennai-based fintech company Kaleidofin has secured a USD 5.3 million equity investment from IDH Farmfit, a public-private impact fund focused on smallholder farmers.

This latest infusion brings the total raised in Kaleidofin's ongoing funding round to USD 19 million, following a USD 13.8 million round in September 2024. With this, the company's total funding has reached USD 42 million, backed by notable investors including Rabo Partnerships, the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Oikocredit, Omidyar Network India, and Flourish Ventures.

The newly raised capital will be deployed to scale Kaleidofin's lending portfolio and enhance its proprietary technology stack, which includes credit scoring tools, middleware infrastructure, and risk services.

The startup plans to deepen partnerships with banks, MFIs, NBFCs, and corporates to strengthen last-mile delivery and improve credit access across rural and underserved areas.

"Smallholder farmers form an important part of the economy, yet they remain vastly underserved by formal financial services," said Sucharita Mukherjee, Co-founder and CEO of Kaleidofin. "Through our collaboration with IDH Farmfit Fund, we aim to change this by creating specialised financial products that cater to the unique needs of farmers. ki score agri will help lenders deepen their agri portfolios while improving risk management, ensuring that capital flows efficiently to those who need it most."

Founded in 2017 by Sucharita Mukherjee and Puneet Gupta, Kaleidofin provides goal-based, inclusive financial solutions for underbanked individuals and businesses. The company offers a comprehensive platform that integrates credit, investments, and insurance, using a "click and brick" model to reach users both digitally and through partner networks. Kaleidofin's mission is to democratise finance by tailoring solutions for low-income customers and leveraging AI-driven credit and suitability engines.

Kaleidofin's tech-enabled platform is designed to reduce the cost of service delivery and extend the reach of financial products to India's estimated 600 million underbanked citizens.

"Kaleidofin's technology provides deep insight into borrower risk, enabling more precise credit decisions and wider access to finance for underserved agricultural communities," said Melinda Gróf, Investment Manager at IDH Investment Management.
