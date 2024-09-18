Get All Access for $5/mo

Fintech Firm Kaleidofin Secures USD 13.8 Mn Funding Led by Rabo Partnerships The latest investment will fuel Kaleidofin's mission to expand its lending portfolio, enhance its credit scoring capabilities, and strengthen its risk services.

Sucharita Mukherjee, Co-founder and CEO, Kaleidofin

Chennai-based fintech firm Kaleidofin announced that it has raised USD 13.8 million in a funding round led by Netherlands-based Rabo Partnerships B V, which invested USD 11 million.

The remaining capital came from existing backers, including the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, Oikocredit, Omidyar Network India, and Flourish Ventures. This funding round brings Kaleidofin's total raised capital to USD 37 million.

Prior to this, Kaleidofin had raised a total of USD 23 million from investors like Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, Omidyar Network India, Oikocredit, Blume Ventures, Bharat Fund, and Flourish Ventures.

Founded in 2017 by Sucharita Mukherjee, Natasha Jethanandani, Puneet Gupta, and Vipul Sekhsaria, Kaleidofin is a financial services platform aimed at providing tailored financial solutions for low-income customers and small businesses in India's informal economy.

The company combines tools like credit health assessments (ki score), middleware rails, risk management dashboards (ki view), and debt capital market structuring capabilities (ki credit) to help unlock finance for underserved customers.

The latest investment will fuel Kaleidofin's mission to expand its lending portfolio, enhance its credit scoring capabilities, and strengthen its risk services.

Sucharita Mukherjee, Co-founder and CEO, Kaleidofin, said, "Rabo Partnerships multi-faceted partnership approach towards promoting financial inclusion, private capital development, and food security across the globe has been highly effective in fostering innovation and growth."

"We believe that Kaleidofin's understanding of the Indian rural economy, where 61% of individuals are directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture, and Rabo Partnerships' focus on the agri sector will further strengthen our capabilities in serving the customer, underwriting the customer, and offering customers and small businesses more suitable loans in the agri segment," Mukherjee added.

Since 2020, Kaleidofin claims to have facilitated loan disbursals worth over USD 2.7 billion to more than 4.7 million customers and small enterprises. The company's innovative approach focuses on building underwriting standards for impactful finance, particularly in agriculture, women's entrepreneurship, and youth-focused initiatives. Kaleidofin's platform aims to scale financial inclusion through partnerships with local financial institutions.

Marianne Schoemaker, CEO, Rabo Partnerships, said, "We are very pleased to support Kaleidofin's mission to offer innovative financial solutions, targeting millions of customers who lack convenient access to formal financial services. They have established themselves in India as a leading player in credit scoring and risk services, predominantly targeting women, small entrepreneurs, and the agricultural segment."
