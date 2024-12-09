Mangione, 26, has not been charged in connection with the killing of Thompson.

Authorities on Monday announced that a suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, has been arrested on firearm charges in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

"At this time, he is believed to be our person of interest in the brazen targeted murder of Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, last Wednesday in Midtown Manhattan," said New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Mangione has not yet been charged with Thompson's death.

Where Was Luigi Mangione Found?

Mangione was discovered in a McDonald's "acting suspiciously," Tisch said, and carrying a fake New Jersey ID with the same name used at a Manhattan hostel that the alleged shooter used to check in last month, per NBC.

He was also found with a gun and suppressor that were "both consistent with the weapon used in the murder," Tisch said, adding that there was also a three-page document, handwritten, noting possible "motivation and mindset."

Authorities did not release details, although CNN is reporting that the document included the phrases, "These parasites had it coming," and "I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done."

Is Luigi Mangione on Social Media?

The internet was quick to find what could be Mangione's X account and his Instagram account.

EXCLUSIVE: Person of interest in fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson ID'd as Luigi Mangione, an ex-Ivy League student https://t.co/OGq6v0JMhO pic.twitter.com/JFwqGmSSFm — New York Post (@nypost) December 9, 2024

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.