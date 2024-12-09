Get All Access for $5/mo

Who Is Luigi Mangione? UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Murder Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania on Firearms Charge Mangione, 26, has not been charged in connection with the killing of Thompson.

By Erin Davis

Authorities on Monday announced that a suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, has been arrested on firearm charges in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

"At this time, he is believed to be our person of interest in the brazen targeted murder of Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, last Wednesday in Midtown Manhattan," said New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Mangione has not yet been charged with Thompson's death.

Brian Thompson

Where Was Luigi Mangione Found?

Mangione was discovered in a McDonald's "acting suspiciously," Tisch said, and carrying a fake New Jersey ID with the same name used at a Manhattan hostel that the alleged shooter used to check in last month, per NBC.

He was also found with a gun and suppressor that were "both consistent with the weapon used in the murder," Tisch said, adding that there was also a three-page document, handwritten, noting possible "motivation and mindset."

Authorities did not release details, although CNN is reporting that the document included the phrases, "These parasites had it coming," and "I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done."

NYPD on Facebook

Is Luigi Mangione on Social Media?

The internet was quick to find what could be Mangione's X account and his Instagram account.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

10 Traits of Successful Entrepreneurs That Investors Love (Even If They Seem Like Jerks)

This article explores a thought-provoking question: Why do many successful entrepreneurs exhibit traits that might label them as "jerks?"

By Dima Maslennikov
Business News

Luigi Mangione, 26, a Suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's Murder, Arrested in Pennsylvania on Firearms Charge

Mangione has not been charged in connection with the killing of Thompson.

By Erin Davis
Innovation

These Entrepreneurs Created a League That Turns Gamers Into Pro Race Car Drivers: 'We're Giving Drivers a Sustainable Career Path'

Racing Prodigy's innovative E2Real sports league is lowering the high-cost barrier to entry for drivers to take their passion to the track.

By Leo Zevin
Franchise

McDonald's Announces the Return of the Snack Wrap in 2025 — Here's What to Expect From Its Comeback

The decision comes after years of persistent customer demand for the portable snack, which debuted nearly two decades ago.

By Carl Stoffers
Business News

'Faster, Smarter, and More Relevant': Reddit Tests AI That Combs the Site For You

The AI is like a blend of Google and ChatGPT, tailored specifically for Reddit.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

Want To Be A Better Coach At Work? Start With These Unexpected Insights

I had many coaches outside of business teach me invaluable lessons about developing people.

By Craig Mullaney