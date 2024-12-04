Brian Thompson was reportedly shot in what authorities say appeared to be a targeted attack.

Brian Thompson, 50, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare was fatally shot Wednesday morning in Midtown Manhattan.

Thompson, 50, was arriving at the Hilton hotel around 6:46 a.m. for UnitedHealth Group's investor day, which was being held in the ballroom, where a masked man waiting for him. Authorities say it appeared to be a targeted attack, per the New York Times.

Thompson was shot in the chest, according to authorities, and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital before being pronounced dead.

UnitedHealth Group canceled the Investor Day event.

"I'm afraid that we – some of you may know we're dealing with very serious medical situation with one of our team members," UnitedHealth Group staff said during the investor day, according to a transcript, per CNBC. "And as a result, I'm afraid we're going to have to bring to a close the event today, which I'm sure you'll understand."

Thompson was named CEO in April 2021. UnitedHealth Group, which is UnitedHealthcare's parent company, is No. 5 in the Fortune 500.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, per the NYPD.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.