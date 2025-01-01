LeapFrog Investments

News and Trends

Battery Smart Secures USD 29 Mn to Accelerate Battery Swapping Expansion

The investment was led by New York-based private equity firm Rising Tide Energy, with participation from responsAbility, Ecosystem Integrity Fund, and LeapFrog Investments.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Healthify Secures USD 20 Mn Funding from Khosla Ventures, LeapFrog Investments, and Claypond Capital

With the raised funds, the Bengaluru-based platform aims to fuel its expansion into the US market and enhance its AI-driven nutrition and fitness coaching capabilities.

News and Trends

IFU and LeapFrog Investments Lead USD 42 Mn Series C Funding Round for Redcliffe Labs' Diagnostic Expansion

With the raised funds, the Noida-based platform aims to expand into Tier II and III cities across India, opening new labs, enhancing its collection network, and increasing home collection services to provide affordable, high-quality diagnostics.

News and Trends

Battery Smart Raises USD 65 Mn in Series B to Boost EV Battery Swapping Network

Orios Venture Partners achieves a 29x return with a strategic partial exit from Delhi-based EV startup, enhancing early-stage investment success.