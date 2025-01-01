LeapFrog Investments
Battery Smart Secures USD 29 Mn to Accelerate Battery Swapping Expansion
The investment was led by New York-based private equity firm Rising Tide Energy, with participation from responsAbility, Ecosystem Integrity Fund, and LeapFrog Investments.
Healthify Secures USD 20 Mn Funding from Khosla Ventures, LeapFrog Investments, and Claypond Capital
With the raised funds, the Bengaluru-based platform aims to fuel its expansion into the US market and enhance its AI-driven nutrition and fitness coaching capabilities.
IFU and LeapFrog Investments Lead USD 42 Mn Series C Funding Round for Redcliffe Labs' Diagnostic Expansion
With the raised funds, the Noida-based platform aims to expand into Tier II and III cities across India, opening new labs, enhancing its collection network, and increasing home collection services to provide affordable, high-quality diagnostics.
Battery Smart Raises USD 65 Mn in Series B to Boost EV Battery Swapping Network
Orios Venture Partners achieves a 29x return with a strategic partial exit from Delhi-based EV startup, enhancing early-stage investment success.