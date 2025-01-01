Lightbox
Reliance Retail Writes Off USD 200 Mn Investment in Dunzo Amid Cash Crunch
Reliance, which held a 25.8% stake since its January 2022 investment, is no longer pursuing further funding discussions or distress sale negotiations.
Rebel Foods Secures USD 210 Mn in Series G Funding Led by Temasek
The newly acquired funds will be used to expand Rebel Foods' global footprint, enhance its brand portfolio, and strengthen its omnichannel platform.
VC firm Lightbox Steps Down from the Dunzo Board Amid Ongoing Financial Difficulties
This represents the third-largest investor's exit from the company's board of directors, after Reliance Retail and Google, which exited the board of the quick commerce firm last year.
Pharmacy Startup Zeno Health Secures USD 25 Mn in Series C Led by STIC Investments
The Mumbai-based startup aims to use the funding to expand its consumer base and footprint, and enhance its technological infrastructure.