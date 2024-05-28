Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

VC firm Lightbox Steps Down from the Dunzo Board Amid Ongoing Financial Difficulties This represents the third-largest investor's exit from the company's board of directors, after Reliance Retail and Google, which exited the board of the quick commerce firm last year.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Kabeer Biswas, Ankur Agarwal, Dalvir Suri and Mukund Jha, Dunzo co-founders

Reliance Retail-backed quick commerce and on-demand delivery platform Dunzo has seen the exit of investor Lightbox from its board of directors. With a holding of 11.1% in the company, this represents the exit of Dunzo's third-largest shareholder.

Both Google, with a 19.3% investment in Dunzo, and Reliance Retail, which presently owns a 27.6% share, left their board positions in August 2023. Around the same time, Lightrock's Vaidehi Ravindran and Reliance Retail's Ashwin Khasgiwala and Rajendra Kamath resigned from their respective boards. Also, co-founders of Dunzo Dalvir Suri and Mukund Jha both left the company and the board.

Hong Jin Kim, the managing director of STIC Investments, and Kabir Biswas, the founder and CEO of Dunzo, are the only people now on the board, according to the sources.

Dunzo, one of the first businesses to adopt the quick commerce and hyperlocal delivery models, has been having trouble raising further capital. According to recent filings by the company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, it has delayed payment of over Rs 40 crore to over 100 vendors, including related entities, citing insufficient funds.

Since its founding in 2014, the business has raised around USD 449 million in equity across many rounds. According to Tracxn, its valuation at the time of its most recent investment round in April 2023 was USD 744 million.

Dunzo has delayed employee wage payments and undertaken significant cost-cutting measures over the past year in an effort to manage its financial issues, in addition to delays in vendor payments.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

5 Types of Digital Content That Attract Warm, Ready-to-Buy Prospects (No Matter the Industry)

Learn about five types of content that will transform your warm audiences into customers!

By Andres Tovar
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

CoverSure and CirclePe Raise Early-Stage Funding

Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

20 Things Emotionally Intelligent People Don't Say

People with emotional intelligence tend to avoid certain phrases that can negatively impact their relationships.

By John Rampton
Side Hustle

This Young Professional Left Her Job in Finance After Her Remote Side Hustle Took Off and Made $65,000: 'My Idea Solves a Universal Problem'

Ruta Drungilaite got creative during the pandemic lockdowns — and stumbled upon a lucrative business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Remembering the Ice Cream Man: Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath

In 1984, he opened his first Naturals Ice Cream store in Mumbai's Juhu with just four staff and 10 flavors

By Entrepreneur Staff