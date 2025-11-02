Lightbox Bets on Everyday India, Not Trends Lightbox typically invests at the Series A stage, when a company is still shaping its identity.

By Minakshi Sangwan

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sandeep Murthy, Managing Director, Lightbox

At Lightbox, investment is not driven by trends but by purpose. For Managing Director Sandeep Murthy, the mission is clear: support startups that are solving foundational problems in everyday Indian life.

"Our core thesis has always been rooted in the realities of Indian consumption," said Murthy. "We're focused on building enduring businesses that solve real problems for real people."

India's economy, with its informal structure and fragmented systems, offers what Murthy sees as a tremendous opportunity. Startups that use technology to bring order, trust, and efficiency, without chasing disruption for its own sake, are the ones that draw Lightbox's attention.

Sector boundaries do not matter as much as substance. "We're sector agnostic but thesis driven," Murthy explained. "What matters to us is product differentiation and operational defensibility." That philosophy has led to a diverse portfolio spanning apparel, food delivery, logistics, and gaming, all industries that touch daily lives.

Lightbox typically invests at the Series A stage, when a company is still shaping its identity. "It's where you can shape culture, product, and business model in a meaningful way," he added.

While many investors are drawn to the excitement around AI or quick commerce, Murthy remains grounded. "Preventive healthcare, apparel, and regional logistics are deeply underhyped," he highlighted. "They're not flashy, but they're essential."

For founders, he looks for three traits: clarity, resilience, and humility with conviction. "The founders who keep showing up, who can handle rejection, setbacks, pivots, they're the ones who make it," he noted.

One standout story for Lightbox is the Bombay Shirt Company. "It's a build right story," stated Murthy. "What makes us proud is how they've scaled thoughtfully, with quality intact."

Support from Lightbox goes far beyond capital. "We embed ourselves," said Murthy. Whether it's building teams, refining operations, or troubleshooting, Lightbox stays hands on.

Looking ahead, Murthy predicts a shift toward fundamentals. "Real businesses, real customers, real cash flows," he said. "Operators backing operators, that is the next wave of Indian venture."

Facts:

  • Total Funds Managed: USD 400 Mn
  • Current Portfolio: 12
  • Exits: 4
Minakshi Sangwan

Junior Writer

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

7 AI Tools That Run a One-Person Business in 2025 — No Staff, No Code.

You're not falling behind because you're lazy — you're outnumbered.

By Ben Angel
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

His College Side Hustle Made $12,000 on Amazon in 2 Weeks — Then It Surpassed $250 Million

Tate Stock revived a forgotten product and says "the right messaging transformed everything."

By Amanda Breen
Thought Leaders

50 Side Hustle Ideas to Make Extra Money in 2025

Do you need some extra cash? Here are 50 side hustles for making money on the side. From freelancing to selling products, find out how to earn extra income today.

By R.L. Adams
Lifestyle

4 Ways SRK Makes His Millions Apart From Films

Shah Rukh Khan has delivered two successful blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan, proving that his charismatic presence and his skill are still able to establish a strong connection with audiences. Apart from his films, the superstar is a successful entrepreneur and handles a variety of philanthropic projects. Here is a look at 4 ways SRK makes his millions apart from films.

By Kavya Pillai
Growing a Business

How to Build, Grow and Make Money With Ecommerce

To grow your online business, you need to develop a strategy and invest your time wisely. These actionable tips can attract customers and increase online revenue.

By Jason Parks