Make in India
Make In India: Nokia To Turn India an Exporting Hub; Aims Africa, Asia Pacific, Middle East
From launching exclusive services in the country to reaching its target customers in rural India, HMD Global, the makers of Nokia phones, has expansion plans up its sleeves
BSH Home Appliances: In Line With Atmanirbhar Bharat In Consumer Goods
In accordance with the government's Make In India initiative, the company is strengthening its production capacities in India. Besides, the firm is also working on its goal of entering every Indian household with innovation at its core. From collaborating with startups to practicing sustainability, the company is on a hot streak
DefExpo 2022: 75 Nations, 1,340 Indian Firms Join Largest-ever Defence Exhibition
As many as 451 partnerships in terms of MoUs, transfer of technology agreements and product launches, almost double than the last edition, are expected at the event
Amitabh Kant: The Man of Action
Amitabh Kant seems to know the pulse of the nation. His India branding was rightly timed. And now when the whole nation seems upbeat about startups and Vocal for Local, he has taken it to a different level by involving startups across India and states in the Make in India initiative.
The Fall and Rise of Hindi Chinni, Bhai Bhai App Relations
While the Chinese applications were crushed, Indian saw gold rush! To know more we spoke to founders of popular Indian apps that are serving as an alternative to popular Chinese apps
CamScanner Banned: 5 Indian Alternatives That Will Sort Your Scanning Work
If you were using CamScanner and you need a replacement that can do the same job or even better. Entrepreneur India brings you a list of five made-in-India application for your document, photo, receipt scanning
Chinese Apps Ban: Here Are Five Indian Alternatives You Must Download
The ban of 59 Chinese apps has opened gates for homegrown apps. While you are missing Tik Tok, we bring you a list of five Indian alternatives that you can try
Covid 19: A Crisis and an Opportunity for India
For India, COVID 19 is both a crisis and an opportunity. The government can take the necessary steps in order to utilize this opportunity
Make In India: Accelerating EV Growth From Within
It may be convenient to rely upon China to provide lithium-ion battery cells and battery packs to support our electric and climate goals in the near-term, but we do so at our own peril. It is our future. Just as China has, we must assume responsibility for ourselves.
Coronavirus: Aarogya Setu and 10 Other Apps Deployed by the Government to Track the Pandemic
The Union and state governments have launched applications to fight the pandemic
Coronavirus: Perform These 14 Yoga Asanas and Stand United with PM Narendra Modi in Fighting This Pandemic
Yoga has always been India's way to perform fitness for ages. Its lockdown time and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is here for the rescue
The Growth Of Sustainable Fashion Ecosystem In India
While fast fashion has in use the forefront chain and everybody is tirelessly stockpiling on one style after another, there are a few viable fashion hacks seeking to change the game for better
Indian Corporates Need To Invest In R&D For Make-in-India To Succeed
In 2014, the Indian government started 'Make in India' scheme to bolster the industrial sector expansion rate to 12-14 per cent per annum. Indian corporates need to set the parameters to recover and achieve their destined goal.
World Potato Chips Day: Let's Know How We Stumbled Upon Our Favorite Snack!
Did you know that the word 'potato' comes from the Spanish word "Patata"?
#7 Steps To Advocate Trade Policies
Economists have had a massive collision on trade policy, and they offer a sturdy foundation for free trade and for elimination of trade blockades. Though the intention of a trade accord is to ease up trade, the actual supplies are heavily shaped by conjugal and global political realities