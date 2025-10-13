You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Karnataka Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge announced that the state government will soon launch an INR 100 crore fund aimed at identifying and supporting India's top 50 AI companies.

Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry's two-day CII INNOVERGE 2025 event, held under the theme "Make in India, Developed India & Digital India," Kharge emphasised Karnataka's growing prominence as a global innovation powerhouse.

"At the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit, we will unveil the Future Makers track to showcase 20,000 startups and launch an INR 100 crore fund to identify India's top 50 AI companies. Karnataka today is not competing with other states; we are competing with ourselves to create global solutions through innovation, skills and political will," he said.

Kharge highlighted that Karnataka has evolved into one of the world's most dynamic innovation hubs, driving advancements across sectors from agritech to aerospace. "We are not just an investment destination but the global knowledge and skill capital. With 40 percent of India's R&D talent, 30 percent of all Global Capability Centres, and 48 of the country's 110 unicorns, Karnataka drives the nation's digital economy," he added.

The minister further stated that the state's innovation model is built on three pillars — People, Policy and Participation — ensuring collaboration among academia, industry, and entrepreneurs. "We are investing INR 100 crore to build innovation clusters across Mangaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi, ensuring that the benefits of growth reach every region," he said.

At the same event, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman of Axilor Ventures and Co-Founder of Infosys Ltd, underscored the need for stronger ties between research institutions, academia, and industry to accelerate India's innovation journey. "We must invest deeply in R&D, foster Centres of Excellence collaborating with industry, and create clusters where ideas move seamlessly from lab to market. Our next phase of growth should be measured not only by economic metrics but by innovation outcomes," he said.

Gopalakrishnan added that with India's demographic strength, digital readiness, and entrepreneurial energy, the country has the potential to emerge as a global innovation leader if innovation becomes a measurable and mainstream priority.

According to an official statement, CII INNOVERGE 2025 set the stage for discussions on harnessing AI, technology, and strategic partnerships to drive India's vision of Viksit Bharat@100 through innovation-led growth.