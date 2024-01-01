Merak Ventures
Centriti, Helium, and Ricron Panels Raise Funding
The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
AbleCredit, Maxvolt Energy, Skippi, and Inspeq AI Raise Early-Stage Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
Merak Ventures Invests USD 1.45 Mn in Agri-food Startup Farmtheory
The investment will enable Farmtheory to scale its operations, mainly focusing on expanding its supply arm.
Merak Ventures Announces Its Launch With $100 Million Fund
The fund aims to invest in 18 to 20 startups over the next three to four years