Centriti Gets INR 6 Cr Boost in Pre-Series A Round

Centriti, a B2B SaaS e-procurement platform, has raised INR 6 crore in a pre-Series A round led by Emergent India Ventures (EV2). The round also saw participation from Atrium Angels, Alluvium Capital, Venture Garage, CoralBay Ventures, HOF, and Brigade Group.

The company plans to deploy the raised funds towards enhancing tech capabilities, further reducing service time, and expanding into new geographies.

Daljeet Singh, Founder and CEO of Centriti, said, "This investment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and will enable us to revolutionise procurement systems in the hospitality industry at scale. Within a short span of two years, we have been able to create a significant impact in the geographies we currently operate in. With this support, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to our partners and customers."

Founded in 2022 by Daljeet Singh, Centriti leverages advanced mid-mile logistics, state-of-the-art warehousing, and AI-driven inventory management solutions to empower hotels and restaurants to reduce costs, minimise waste, and improve overall operational efficiency.

The platform's in-house AI-driven integrated inventory software automates inventory tracking and replenishment while providing insightful analytics and forecasts, helping businesses make informed decisions.

Accor Group, Barbeque Nation, Chai Point, Taj Hotels, Oberoi Hotels, and other well-known hospitality brands are among the companies the Delhi-based firm claims to partner with. It has a presence in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Jaipur and aims to expand to Goa, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Chennai over the next two years.

Merak Ventures Leads INR 4.52 Cr Pre-Seed Round in Helium

Merak Ventures, an early-stage VC firm, has made its fifth major investment this year by leading a INR 4.52 crore pre-seed funding round in Helium. Angel investor Alok Mittal also participated in this funding round.

The new funding will be strategically deployed to build a high-performing team and further develop Helium's product offerings.

"As online commerce surges post-pandemic, the need for tools to eliminate business inefficiencies has never been more pressing. Helium is addressing these critical gaps, set to boost conversions and revenue streams for e-commerce businesses," said Sheetal Bahl, Partner at Merak Ventures.

Founded by Shray Arora, Sidharth Sahni, and Deepak Kapoor, Helium is an AI platform designed to enhance e-commerce websites by integrating product and visitor intelligence for better conversion rates. It enables consumer brands to personalise their web stores for each visitor at scale.

"At Helium, our mission is clear: to revolutionise the e-commerce landscape by empowering brands with the most advanced, intelligent, and seamless digital brand purchasing experience. We believe that every brand, regardless of size or budget, deserves the opportunity to provide an exceptional online shopping experience akin to the standards set by industry giants like Apple and Amazon," added Shray Arora, Co-founder of Helium.

The company aims to collaborate with top e-commerce brands globally, focusing on the North American market. Helium's vision is to become the go-to solution for eCommerce excellence, pushing the boundaries of digital retail and setting new industry standards.

Sustainability Startup Ricron Panels Gets Series A Funding Led by Boon Sustainable Technologies

Gujarat-based plastic waste recycling company Ricron Panels has raised a Series A round led by Boon Sustainable Technologies. The round also saw participation from Harsh Mohunta, Managing Director of Classic Display Systems; Dinesh Babbar, Ex President at Infra.Market; Boutique investment bank Veromint Advisors; Venkatesh Srinivasan, Ex Partner EY GDS; Renuka Sharma, Architecht; and Kaushik Rajan, founder of Stoicus Legal. Veromint Advisors acted as the sole financial advisor, and Kaushik Rajan, founder of Stoicus Legal, was the legal advisor for Ricron Panels for this transaction.

The funds raised in the current round will be utilised to bolster marketing and distribution efforts to expand Ricron's presence in the Indian market, further amplifying its environmental and economic impact.

Founded in 2013 by Rahul Chaudhary and Radhika Chaudhary, Ricron is a plastic waste recycling company that specialises in transforming low-value multi-layer plastic (MLP) waste into high-quality building materials.

The company claims to recycle 5,000 tons of plastic annually, preventing one ton of deforestation, avoiding the emission of 4.01 tons of CO2, and saving 21,000 MJ of energy for every ton of Ricron produced.

Rahul Chaudhary, Director and Co- founder, Ricron Panel, said, "Waste management is emerging as a major concern across nations worldwide as we continue to develop and urbanise. India is one such country that is constantly developing along with its growing population and consumerism, causing a rapid increase in plastic intake."

"To mitigate this formidable plastic waste, Ricron was established to support waste management and offer a promising solution. With our state-of-the art technology, today we are manufacturing responsible building materials by recycling 5000 tons of plastic per year, and in the next 2 years, we plan to recycle 24000 tons per year," added Chaudhary.

Ricron's manufacturing plant is currently present in Ankleshwar and Bhopal; the company aims to expand to at least four more locations across India within the next five years. The company has marquee customers like L&T, Tata Projects, DLF, Maruti Suzuki, RMZ, Decathlon, Nestle, and more.