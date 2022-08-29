Merak Ventures Announces Its Launch With $100 Million Fund

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Merak Ventures, a sector-agnostic, early-stage venture capital (VC) firm, announced its launch today, with a target corpus of $100 million. The fund aims to invest in 18 to 20 startups over the next three to four years.

Merak will invest in Seed-stage B2B and emerging technologies companies creating sustainable business models and utilizing new technologies to help solve real problems and create large-scale impact. While the fund will remain sector-agnostic, some investment themes it will proactively chase include ClimateTech, InsurTech and enterprise SaaS, as per company statement.

"The genesis of Merak is our success and learning while managing a fund, and the sustained confidence of our investors. These are passionate founders who want to solve real world problems and we want to empower them, not just with capital but as a mentor-partner. At Merak, we firmly believe businesses that solve authentic problems will always make for a sound investment," said Manu Rikhiye, partner, Merak Ventures.

The Delhi-NCR based VC firm will also provide active support in strategy, business development, and fundraising by systematically utilizing broader networks of a portfolio, LPs, industry connects and fund relationships to ultimately deliver more value for all stakeholders, claimed by the company in the statement.

"Merak is the culmination of a decade of thinking, learning and investing in the Indian startup ecosystem. It represents our strong belief that financial gains and impact, whether on industry, people, or the planet, are not mutually exclusive. And it is built on the foundation of our passion, B2B emerging technologies, and our values that are boldness, empathy and fun," said Sheetal Bahl, partner, Merak Ventures.

