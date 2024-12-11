East Ocyon Bio, Culture Circle, Power Gummies, and Navanc Raise Early-Stage Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

East Ocyon Bio Secures USD 4.2 Mn Funding to Advance Cell and Gene Therapies

East Ocyon Bio, an innovative Indian cell and gene therapy (CGT) startup, has successfully closed its USD 4.2 million seed funding round led by Aeravti Ventures and Micro Labs.

The funding will accelerate pre-clinical testing of CAR-NK and CAR-gamma delta T cell therapies, establish a GMP manufacturing facility, and advance Phase I clinical trials.

Dr Renu Kundu, Founder of East Ocyon Bio, remarked, "The support from Aeravti Ventures and Micro Labs empowers us to push the boundaries of cell and gene therapy. Together, we aim to make transformative, accessible therapies a reality for patients worldwide."

Founded by Renu and Dinesh Kundu, East Ocyon Bio is on a mission to democratise cutting-edge CGT solutions in India. With a focus on scalable innovation, the company bridges gaps in healthcare, addressing critical unmet needs.

"India, being a cancer capital, lags in accessing innovative therapies," noted Rishabh Singh, Managing Partner at Aeravti Ventures. "Our partnership reflects our dedication to supporting impactful solutions for global medical challenges."

This milestone marks a significant step towards redefining the future of advanced therapies.

Culture Circle Secures USD 2 Mn Funding to Elevate Luxury Sneaker and Streetwear Marketplace

Culture Circle, a Delhi NCR-based luxury marketplace for sneakers and streetwear, has raised USD 2 million in a seed funding round led by Info Edge Ventures, with additional participation from angel investors.

The funds will be utilised to expand its curated collection, enhance authentication technology, and foster its luxury fashion community.

Founded in 2023 by Devansh Jain Nawal and Ackshay Jain, Culture Circle has rapidly emerged as a premier e-commerce platform, connecting over 3,500 sellers and offering a catalog of 3.5 million listings.

The platform claims to feature premium products ranging from sneakers and streetwear to high-end bags, blazers, and accessories from iconic brands like Nike, Yeezy, Dior, and Louis Vuitton.

"Our mission is to make authentic luxury streetwear and sneakers accessible and affordable in India," said Founder and CEO Devansh Jain Nawal. "This funding enables us to enhance our technology, refine our platform, and strengthen the bond with our community of sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts."

The startup's proprietary SourceX platform allows users to compare prices and access exclusive deals, while its recent expansion into six global markets, including the UAE, Singapore, and the UK, signals ambitious growth plans.

Power Gummies Secures INR 10 Cr Funding to Drive Expansion and Innovation

Power Gummies, a leading brand in the nutraceutical sector, has raised INR 10 crore in a bridge funding round led by the Jaipuria Family Office and Quadrant, with participation from investors such as 100unicorn, DSGCP, Wipro Consumer, and Venture Catalysts. This comes after their USD 6 million Series A round in January 2022.

The new funds will enable Power Gummies to transition to sugar-free formulations, expand into no-added-sugar products, and diversify its offerings under its parent company, Aesthetic Nutrition. The expanded portfolio includes 20 innovative wellness products such as a Hair Growth Styling Serum, Korean Collagen Peptide beauty drinks, and tailored vitality supplements for men and women.

"We are grateful for our investors' trust, even in a challenging funding market," said Divij Bajaj, Founder of Power Gummies. "This funding will support our goal of achieving profitability by March 2025 while expanding our product lines and global presence."

Founded in 2018 by founder Divij Bajaj, Aesthetic Nutrition will now serve as the umbrella brand for Power Gummies' offerings, which will be accessible via AestheticNutrition.com. The company is also set to enter international markets like Dubai and the UK under the brand names "Aesthetic Nutrition" and "Power Chew."

Navanc Secures USD 1 Mn Funding to Expand AI-Powered Fintech Solutions

Fintech startup Navanc has raised USD 1 million in a seed funding round led by Prarambh Ventures, with participation from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), Brigade REAP FirstPort Capital, and prominent angel investors.

The funds will drive Navanc's expansion across India, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas, and enhance its AI-powered offerings, including generative AI and computer vision models.

Founded in 2021 by Nagachethan S M and Byomkesh Jha, Navanc aims to revolutionise secured lending and insurance practices in India through its proprietary AI-driven property credit score and stack.

By integrating advanced technologies like AI, IoT, and blockchain, Navanc offers secure and transparent solutions that improve collateral management, credit decision-making, and portfolio management for the BFSI sector.

"We're excited to further our mission of transforming secured lending and property transactions in India," said Nagachethan S M, CEO of Navanc. "This funding will allow us to strengthen our presence and innovate further to bring transparency and accessibility to financial institutions and consumers alike."

Currently operational in six states, Navanc plans to expand nationwide under its "Bharat Vision," fostering financial inclusion and meeting the growing demand for digital, AI-enabled property lending and insurance solutions in India's rapidly evolving proptech sector.