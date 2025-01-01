Mirabilis Investment Trust
FS Life Secures INR 50 Cr to Boost Retail Expansion
The company plans to use the new funds to expand its retail footprint by doubling its stores from five to ten within the next six months.
Innovist Raises INR 136 Cr from ICICI Venture to Fuel Innovation and Expansion
This latest fundraise follows Innovist's INR 58 crore Series A round in November 2023, bringing its total capital raised to over USD 26 million to date.
Women's Wellness Brand Nua Raises INR 35 Cr for Retail Expansion and New Product Launches
The pre-Series C round was led by Mirabilis Investment Trust, with participation from Samir Singh of Colgate Palmolive and Shuchi Kothari of DSP Family Office.
Mobility Startup IntrCity Raises INR 37 Cr in Series C Led by Mirabilis Investment Trust
The Noida-based startup will utilise the recently acquired funds to enhance product offerings, foster accelerated user acquisition for growth and go deeper on its hubs routes by providing more offerings to its growing traveller base.