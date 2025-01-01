Mirabilis Investment Trust

News and Trends

FS Life Secures INR 50 Cr to Boost Retail Expansion

The company plans to use the new funds to expand its retail footprint by doubling its stores from five to ten within the next six months.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Innovist Raises INR 136 Cr from ICICI Venture to Fuel Innovation and Expansion

This latest fundraise follows Innovist's INR 58 crore Series A round in November 2023, bringing its total capital raised to over USD 26 million to date.

News and Trends

Women's Wellness Brand Nua Raises INR 35 Cr for Retail Expansion and New Product Launches

The pre-Series C round was led by Mirabilis Investment Trust, with participation from Samir Singh of Colgate Palmolive and Shuchi Kothari of DSP Family Office.

News and Trends

Mobility Startup IntrCity Raises INR 37 Cr in Series C Led by Mirabilis Investment Trust

The Noida-based startup will utilise the recently acquired funds to enhance product offerings, foster accelerated user acquisition for growth and go deeper on its hubs routes by providing more offerings to its growing traveller base.