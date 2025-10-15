FS Life Secures INR 50 Cr to Boost Retail Expansion The company plans to use the new funds to expand its retail footprint by doubling its stores from five to ten within the next six months.

Ayushi Gudwani, Founder & CEO of FS Life

Women's lifestyle and fashion house FS Life has raised INR 50 crore (about USD 5.6 million) in a fresh funding round led by Colossa Ventures and Rahul Garg, founder of IGNITE Growth LLP.

Existing investors Fireside Ventures and Mirabilis Investment Trust also participated in the round.

The company plans to use the new funds to expand its retail footprint by doubling its stores from five to ten within the next six months.

Over the next three years, FS Life aims to open more than 100 outlets across India. Most of the newly raised capital will be directed toward offline growth and retail expansion.

Founded in 2016 by Ayushi Gudwani, FS Life operates as a house of women's apparel and lifestyle brands, including FableStreet, March Jewellery, and Pinkfort. FableStreet focuses on western wear with a strong emphasis on fit and comfort, March offers sterling silver and semi-precious jewellery, while Pinkfort brings a modern interpretation to traditional Indian attire.

The company's flagship brand, FableStreet, follows a "designed for Indian curves" philosophy supported by a proprietary sizing algorithm built on 300,000 body measurements.

FS Life currently operates five outlets across Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi NCR, with plans to open five more by the end of the financial year.

According to the company, it operates at a revenue run rate of INR 160 crore and is close to achieving operational break-even.

FS Life faces competition from several direct-to-consumer fashion and jewellery players such as NEWME, FabAlley, Fashor, GIVA, and Palmonas.
