Mithun Sacheti
SuperK Raises INR 100 Cr Led by Binny Bansal's 3STATE Ventures and Mithun Sacheti
The funds will be deployed to strengthen SuperK's talent base, enhance operational capacity, and expand into new towns and adjacent product categories.
Nazara Gets Regulatory Green Light for Strategic Stake Sale to Axana Estates and Partners
Axana Estates is backed by Arpit Khandelwal, founder of Plutus Wealth, and Mithun Sacheti, founder of CaratLane.
Nazara Technologies Secures INR 495 Cr in Strategic Stake Sale, Eyes Global Expansion
Arpit Khandelwal, the founder of Plutus Wealth Management, and Mithun Sacheti, a co-founder of CaratLane, have declared an open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake of Nazara Technologies.
Home Improvement Platform Arrivae Secures INR 21 Cr from Mithun Sacheti
With a mission to enable emotions through home design, the Mumbai-based platform aims to deploy the funding to expand its distribution further.