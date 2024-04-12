With a mission to enable emotions through home design, the Mumbai-based platform aims to deploy the funding to expand its distribution further.

Home improvement firm Arrivae has announced the raising of INR 21 crore from CaratLane founder Mithun Sacheti, who joins the board of the company and an add-on to the Havells investment.

In February 2023, it received approximately INR 75 crore in Series B funding from Think Investments and Havells Group.

With a mission to enable emotions through home design, Arrivae aims to expand its distribution further. According to the official release, the platform's vision is to democratise design by making it accessible, affordable, and seamlessly integrated into customers' ideas and dreams.

Established in 2018 by Yash Kela, Arrivae offers comprehensive services for home interior design and improvements and claims to have a catalogue containing more than a million elements.

The cost of their projects can vary, from INR 75,000 for a modest kitchen renovation to as much as INR 3 crore for the most profitable ones.

Raghav Bubna, Arrivae's Business Head, said, "We are committed to enabling a better customer experience through integrated offerings and European-inspired designs."

By sharing their specifications and design ideas with designers, consumers may personalise their homes or offices and receive custom furniture delivered in 45 days.

Arrivae operates 11 stores around the cities of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Gurugram.

Mithun Sacheti said, "The home improvement industry is rapidly becoming one of India's most lucrative markets, involving deep engagement and emotions from consumers. With one of the largest design libraries in the sector, Arrivae's #HoJayega sentiment, enabled by its integrated supply chain model and distribution for home improvement play, taking it closer to the consumer makes them well positioned to solve this problem for the consumers."