MSME
Here Are Nitin Gadkari's Plans for the MSME Sector and its Development
While addressing an event in Delhi, Union Minister for MSME, Nitin Gadkari stated the plans and measures to be taken by the government for upgrading the MSME sector
Here's Why Nitin Gadkari is Pushing MSMEs to Get Listed
Apart from easing burden on lenders, MSMEs will attract overseas investors as listing ushers in credibility
Will Khadi Modernization attract Youth Entrepreneurs and Jobs
Union Minister, MSME, Nitin Gadkari to drive Khadi sector towards modernization through design houses
4 Ways How 'BEE' can make MSMEs as Energy Efficient Enterprises
MSME Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated National conclave on Energy Efficiency which brings profit gains in MSME sector
How the Government Will Help MSME Bad Loans
ECGC's NIRVIK scheme would help exporters in lending process and exercise restraint in premium revenue for MSME
Single Use Plastic Ban To Revive Good Old Indian Tradition Helping MSMEs
Indian Railways concluded to provide Terracotta products items for passengers at 400 prominent railways stations in India
Gadkari Ensures MSMEs Against Delayed Payments, Introduces CLCS To Entrepreneurs
MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari launched Credit Linked Capital Subsidy (CLCS) Scheme for MSEs and SC-ST Entrepreneurs
4 Things To Know About 'Bharat Craft', The Indian Answer To Amazon And Alibaba
E-Commerce portal Bharat Craft will provide a direct interface between buyers and sellers. In the next 2-3 years this portal will bring a turnover of about Rs 10 lakh crore to the MSME sector
4 Changes That MSME's 'Khadi' Vision Can Bring
MSME minister Nitin Gadkari encouraged small entrepreneurs to uplift Khadi manufacturing in India
#4 Reasons Why IndiaMART's IPO was Oversubscribed
On the final day, the IPO was oversubscribed almost 36 times
P2P Lenders to the Rescue of MSMEs
Access to credit is one of the most painful points among the MSMEs in India. However, with alternate data, GST data stack and AI-driven algorithms, MSMEs are hoping for a change in the credit positions - P2P lenders have stepped up to take up the challenge.
Empowering MSME Enterprises Through Express Logistics
The Indian express logistics industry plays a significant role in the growth of MSMEs in the country
Budget 2019: SME Financing Industry Seeks Solution to the Liquidity Crisis
Modi will be facing pressure to ramp up credit availability
In a Major Relief to MSMEs, Government Doubles the GST Exemption Limit
The threshold limit below which MSMEs are exempted from GST is doubled to INR 40 lakh
SME and MSME Digital Lending in India
The easier and cheaper credit through digital lending has the potential to start a virtuous cycle of formalization, so much so that up to 85 per cent of MSMEs could be formal by 2023