Playbook Partners Raises USD 130 Mn in First Close, Eyes USD 250 Mn Target
The funds have been raised through established global investors from Europe, the US, the Middle East, and India. With the green shoe option in play, Playbook Partners aims to increase the fund to USD 250 million.
Kae Capital Welcomes Abhishek Srivastava as General Partner, Promotes Gaurav Chaturvedi
Abhishek Srivastava brings 20+ years of experience, including leadership roles at Endiya Partners and Ventureast, while Gaurav Chaturvedi, at Kae since 2018, focuses on enterprise B2B startups.
Nitish Mittersain: The Game Theorist
The CEO, founder and joint MD of gaming unicorn takes us through his journey from being a gamer to building a large diversified gaming company. He is on Entrepreneur India's Digital Cover for February 2023
Nazara Technologies IPO Opens on Mar 17; Price Band Fixed At INR 1,100-1,101 Per Share
The company has stated that the bids can be made for a minimum of 13 equity shares and in multiples of 13 equity shares thereafter.