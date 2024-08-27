Abhishek Srivastava brings 20+ years of experience, including leadership roles at Endiya Partners and Ventureast, while Gaurav Chaturvedi, at Kae since 2018, focuses on enterprise B2B startups.

Mumbai-based early-stage venture capital firm Kae Capital has bolstered its leadership team with significant appointments. Abhishek Srivastava has joined the firm as a General Partner, while Gaurav Chaturvedi, a key player at Kae Capital since 2018, has been promoted to the role of General Partner.

Sasha Mirchandani, Managing Partner, Kae Capital, said, "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Abhishek Srivastava as a General Partner at Kae. We have known Abhishek for a while and are delighted that he has agreed to join our partnership."

"Gaurav has been an integral part of Kae and has contributed immensely to our growth over the past few years. We're very excited to see Gaurav flourish in his new role."

Abhishek Srivastava brings a wealth of experience to Kae Capital. As the Founding Director of Endiya Partners and former Principal at Ventureast, he has played a pivotal role in shaping India's venture capital landscape. His track record includes successful investments in startups like Mylo, Altiushub, and Knit, along with exits from companies such as Steradian, Skinkraft, and ShieldSquare.

Abhishek shared, "I'm thrilled to join Kae, a category leader in institutionalising pre-seed investments as first-round operator VCs. I look forward to contributing to Kae's mission and collaborating with an exceptional team to support the growth of the next generation of market leaders."

Gaurav Chaturvedi, with his deep expertise in enterprise software and B2B startups, has been a cornerstone of Kae's success. He has invested in notable companies such as Zetwerk, Disprz, Hiver, SuperAGI, Hatica, and Zyla Healthcare.

Gaurav added, "The Indian tech ecosystem is at an inflection point, and the next few decades are India's decades. I am very happy to welcome Abhishek to the Kae Leadership team and excited about this next part of the journey."

Founded in 2012, Kae Capital is a sector-agnostic pre-seed institutional fund. Kae manages approximately USD 250 million in capital, having invested in over 85 startups, with notable investments such as HealthKart, Porter, Nazara, Zetwerk, Tata 1MG, Square Yards, and Rupeek. Kae is actively deploying capital from its Fund 3, having already made investments in companies such as Foxtale, Traya, Super AGI, and Hatica, among others.