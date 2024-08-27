Get All Access for $5/mo

Kae Capital Welcomes Abhishek Srivastava as General Partner, Promotes Gaurav Chaturvedi Abhishek Srivastava brings 20+ years of experience, including leadership roles at Endiya Partners and Ventureast, while Gaurav Chaturvedi, at Kae since 2018, focuses on enterprise B2B startups.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Abhishek Srivastava & Gaurav Chaturvedi

Mumbai-based early-stage venture capital firm Kae Capital has bolstered its leadership team with significant appointments. Abhishek Srivastava has joined the firm as a General Partner, while Gaurav Chaturvedi, a key player at Kae Capital since 2018, has been promoted to the role of General Partner.

Sasha Mirchandani, Managing Partner, Kae Capital, said, "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Abhishek Srivastava as a General Partner at Kae. We have known Abhishek for a while and are delighted that he has agreed to join our partnership."

"Gaurav has been an integral part of Kae and has contributed immensely to our growth over the past few years. We're very excited to see Gaurav flourish in his new role."

Abhishek Srivastava brings a wealth of experience to Kae Capital. As the Founding Director of Endiya Partners and former Principal at Ventureast, he has played a pivotal role in shaping India's venture capital landscape. His track record includes successful investments in startups like Mylo, Altiushub, and Knit, along with exits from companies such as Steradian, Skinkraft, and ShieldSquare.

Abhishek shared, "I'm thrilled to join Kae, a category leader in institutionalising pre-seed investments as first-round operator VCs. I look forward to contributing to Kae's mission and collaborating with an exceptional team to support the growth of the next generation of market leaders."

Gaurav Chaturvedi, with his deep expertise in enterprise software and B2B startups, has been a cornerstone of Kae's success. He has invested in notable companies such as Zetwerk, Disprz, Hiver, SuperAGI, Hatica, and Zyla Healthcare.

Gaurav added, "The Indian tech ecosystem is at an inflection point, and the next few decades are India's decades. I am very happy to welcome Abhishek to the Kae Leadership team and excited about this next part of the journey."

Founded in 2012, Kae Capital is a sector-agnostic pre-seed institutional fund. Kae manages approximately USD 250 million in capital, having invested in over 85 startups, with notable investments such as HealthKart, Porter, Nazara, Zetwerk, Tata 1MG, Square Yards, and Rupeek. Kae is actively deploying capital from its Fund 3, having already made investments in companies such as Foxtale, Traya, Super AGI, and Hatica, among others.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
By Christine Park
Business Solutions

How Entrepreneurs Automate Time-Consuming Tasks With the Latest AI

ChatGPT, Midjourney, Gemini, and other popular AI models can help complete tasks like emails, brand development, and more.

By StackCommerce
Business News

'Pressure Cooker': Why Millionaire Nvidia Employees Are Still Working Until 2 a.m.

In a new report, current and former Nvidia employees gave insight into the work culture at the chip-maker, including long hours, lots of yelling, and unbelievable bank accounts.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

The Altruist: Harshad Reddy

"Having completed my education in London, I always wanted to come back and work in India," says Harshad Reddy, director of Group Oncology & International at Apollo Hospitals

By Shrabona Ghosh
News and Trends

A Deep Dive Into The Shift of Consumer Behaviour in Purchasing

A large portion of consumers spend between INR 500 and INR 2000 monthly on online purchases

By Entrepreneur Staff