Playbook Partners Raises USD 130 Mn in First Close, Eyes USD 250 Mn Target The funds have been raised through established global investors from Europe, the US, the Middle East, and India. With the green shoe option in play, Playbook Partners aims to increase the fund to USD 250 million.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vikas Choudhury, Founder and Managing Partner at Playbook

Growth Capital (GC) firm Playbook Partners has marked the first close of over USD 130 million within just four months. The funds have been raised through established global investors from Europe, the US, the Middle East, and India.

With the green shoe option in play, Playbook Partners aims to increase the fund to USD 250 million.

Playbook Partners is set to collaborate with growth-stage, tech-enabled businesses that operate in large addressable markets with healthy operating margins and high growth potential.

The firm is led by Vikas Choudhury, who brings a wealth of experience from his leadership roles at major multinational companies, including Reliance Jio and Aimia Inc.

Choudhury has played a pivotal role in scaling several large global and Indian businesses in the digital economy. His impressive investment portfolio includes 10 unicorns, IPOs, and exits such as inMobi, Myntra, Fractal, PolicyBazaar, Nazara, and Rapido.

Commenting on the firm's strategy, Choudhury (Founder and Managing Partner at Playbook) said, "Powered by a 5x growth in the digital economy to over USD 1 trillion, India will account for over 15% of global economic growth over the next decade. Our purpose is to fuel India's aspirational growth and transformation at scale. Our playbook isn't just to fund, but to forge—capital, relationships, and strategic insight."

The leadership team at Playbook Partners includes notable figures like Manish Choksi (Asian Paints), Aakash Chaudhry (Aakash Education), and Milan Sheth (formerly of Automation Anywhere), who contribute their expertise through family offices and personal capacities.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Playbook Partners focuses on digital transformation and innovation, driving consumption and disruption in India's aspirational markets.
