Nobel Hygiene Raises INR 170 Cr from Neo Asset Management to Fuel Expansion

The fresh round — a mix of primary and secondary capital infusion — will bolster Nobel Hygiene's efforts to expand market penetration, especially in the adult diaper category, and gear up for its upcoming IPO.

Neo Asset Management Closes First Round of Private Credit Fund at INR 2,000 Cr

The fund offers capital backed by hard asset collateral and structured for regular coupon payments, targeting 25–30 investments in the range of INR 150–300 crore each.

Neo Asset Management Closes INR 2,000 Cr in First Close of Flagship Private Credit Fund NSCOF-II

NSCOF-II is designed to offer bespoke credit solutions to EBITDA-positive companies, with a focus on fully secured investments backed by 2-3x hard asset collateral and bearing regular interest coupons.

Neo Asset Management Closes INR 2,575 Cr Maiden Special Credit Opportunities Fund

In a short period of 15 months, the Mumbai-based fund claims to have already made 12 investments and has seen two successful exits.