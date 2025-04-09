Neo Asset Management Closes First Round of Private Credit Fund at INR 2,000 Cr The fund offers capital backed by hard asset collateral and structured for regular coupon payments, targeting 25–30 investments in the range of INR 150–300 crore each.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Neo Asset Management has announced the first close of its second flagship private credit fund—Neo Special Credit Opportunities Fund-II (NSCOF-II)—at INR 2,000 crore.

The alternative asset manager aims to raise a total corpus of INR 5,000 crore for the fund, which was launched three months ago. NSCOF-II is registered with SEBI as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) and focuses on providing structured credit to mid-market, EBITDA-positive companies.

The fund offers capital backed by hard asset collateral and structured for regular coupon payments, targeting 25–30 investments in the range of INR 150–300 crore each. "With a strong pipeline in place, we look forward to deploying capital efficiently in Fund-II," said Puneet Jain, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer, Neo Asset Management.

NSCOF-II has drawn strong interest from family offices, ultra-high net-worth individuals (UHNIs), and institutional investors. It builds on the successful track record of NSCOF-I, which raised INR 2,575 crore and fully deployed its capital across 23 transactions. Seven of those have already been exited, demonstrating early liquidity and performance.

Rubin Chheda, Managing Director and Head – Special Situations Strategy, highlighted the firm's niche focus: "Mid-market special situations credit is an untapped opportunity, and Neo Asset Management is focused on this space. Our disciplined investment approach and risk framework have enabled us to deliver risk-adjusted returns."

Currently, Neo Asset Management manages more than INR 10,000 crore in alternative assets. The broader Neo Group, which counts Peak XV Partners, MUFG Bank, and Euclidean Capital as its backers, oversees over INR 40,000 crore in assets under advisory.

In a recent funding round, Neo raised INR 400 crore, led by MUFG Bank and Euclidean Capital, with continued backing from Peak XV, which had invested INR 300 crore in October 2023. The group is positioning itself as a leader in India's alternative asset management space.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

These 3 Professions Are Most Likely to Vanish in the Next 20 Years Due to AI, According to a New Report

More than 1,000 AI experts think these are the jobs that AI will soon replace.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Solopreneurs Are Quietly Building 6 to 7 Figure Empires — Here's How

Today's solopreneurs are building profitable, purpose-driven six — and seven-figure businesses. But this is not a fallback plan — it's an intentional lifestyle choice.

By Wendy Shore
Business Process

Why Smart Entrepreneurs Let AI Do the Heavy Business Lifting

How modern entrepreneurs are using AI to save time, boost sales and win customer loyalty — without breaking the bank.

By Vladimir Gorbunov
Science & Technology

90% of Your Business Could Be Automated With Just These 4 Tools

Discover four AI agents to boost revenue, efficiency and growth — without hiring.

By Ben Angel
Business News

'Can Make a Ton of Money': Kevin O'Leary Says This Is the Most Overlooked Startup Opportunity Right Now

Don't sleep on the service industry, says the longtime Shark and venture capitalist.

By Erin Davis