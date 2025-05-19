Next Bharat Ventures

Aavishkaar Foundation and Next Bharat Ventures Join Hands to Empower Grassroots Entrepreneurs

The initiative aims to develop a strong pipeline of ventures that address local challenges in sectors such as agriculture, rural supply chains, financial inclusion, and waste management.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Next Bharat Ventures Launches 'The Why Club' to Empower Impact Entrepreneurs

Next Bharat Ventures has also announced the opening of applications for the next batch of their Residency Program which is scheduled to commence from May 19th 2025.

Next Bharat Ventures Announces Strategic MoU with 3one4 Capital and Antler India for Startup Ecosystem Growth

Suzuki-backed Next Bharat Ventures seeks to make an impact by encouraging entrepreneurship in India's mainstream economic and social arenas.

Suzuki's Next Bharat Ventures Unveils INR 340 Cr Fund for Tier II Entrepreneurs

Next Bharat aims to nurture social impact startups in the domains of agriculture, financial inclusion, rural supply chain, and rural mobility.