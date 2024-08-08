Flash Sale! Save 25% on All Access

Next Bharat Ventures Announces Strategic MoU with 3one4 Capital and Antler India for Startup Ecosystem Growth Suzuki-backed Next Bharat Ventures seeks to make an impact by encouraging entrepreneurship in India's mainstream economic and social arenas.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vipul Nath Jindal, Managing Director and CEO of Next Bharat Ventures

Next Bharat Ventures, a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corp Japan, has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with venture capital firms 3one4 Capital and Antler India.

Through a cohort-based approach, Next Bharat will closely work with 3one4 Capital and Antler India to provide strategic guidance, funding opportunities, and extensive networks to early-stage startups in both the mainstream business and social arenas.

Vipul Nath Jindal, Managing Director and CEO of Next Bharat Ventures, commented, "Forging strategic associations with Antler India and 3one4 Capital is a conscious move towards nurturing and empowering the early-stage startup ecosystem. We look forward to a successful collaboration that will pave the way for a new generation of socially conscious entrepreneurs in India."

The company, through its flagship initiative—the "Next Bharat Residency" programme, looks to create an end-to-end support ecosystem for impact entrepreneurs. The application process is extended to August 12, 2024, and is scheduled to commence on October 14, 2024.

Rajiv Srivatsa, Partner and Investor at Antler India, said, "We have a tailored approach to nurturing startups through our high selectivity and Antler Residency Platform. We hope the global expertise of Antler in cohort-based investments and Next Bharat's vision to create social impact in India 2 and India 3 can together help scale solutions that will make a significant difference in India's current entrepreneurship landscape."

The MoU was signed by Jindal, Siddarth Pai, Founding Partner at 3one4 Capital, and Lakshmikant PB, Director-Finance at Antler India.

Siddarth Pai, Founding Partner at 3one4 Capital, added, "By combining our strategic expertise in early-stage investments with Next Bharat's focus on socially impactful enterprises, we aim to provide comprehensive support to further the mission of entrepreneurship and value creation in India."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

3 Ways Kobe Bryant's Insane Work Ethic Can Transform Our Business

The way that NBA great Kobe Bryant relentlessly tried to be the best can be an inspiration to all.

By Royston G King
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By Dan Bova
News and Trends

Exicom Expands Global EV Presence With Tritium Acquisition

Exicom to acquire business and assets of Tritium, headquartered in Australia

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Cricketer Rohit Sharma Partners with True Elements for New Health Food Brand RS by True Elements

The partnership is aimed at building an alternative product line for consumers to make their preferred choice and be more aware of what is being offered to them.

By Minakshi Sangwan