Suzuki-backed Next Bharat Ventures seeks to make an impact by encouraging entrepreneurship in India's mainstream economic and social arenas.

Next Bharat Ventures, a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corp Japan, has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with venture capital firms 3one4 Capital and Antler India.

Through a cohort-based approach, Next Bharat will closely work with 3one4 Capital and Antler India to provide strategic guidance, funding opportunities, and extensive networks to early-stage startups in both the mainstream business and social arenas.

Vipul Nath Jindal, Managing Director and CEO of Next Bharat Ventures, commented, "Forging strategic associations with Antler India and 3one4 Capital is a conscious move towards nurturing and empowering the early-stage startup ecosystem. We look forward to a successful collaboration that will pave the way for a new generation of socially conscious entrepreneurs in India."

The company, through its flagship initiative—the "Next Bharat Residency" programme, looks to create an end-to-end support ecosystem for impact entrepreneurs. The application process is extended to August 12, 2024, and is scheduled to commence on October 14, 2024.

Rajiv Srivatsa, Partner and Investor at Antler India, said, "We have a tailored approach to nurturing startups through our high selectivity and Antler Residency Platform. We hope the global expertise of Antler in cohort-based investments and Next Bharat's vision to create social impact in India 2 and India 3 can together help scale solutions that will make a significant difference in India's current entrepreneurship landscape."

The MoU was signed by Jindal, Siddarth Pai, Founding Partner at 3one4 Capital, and Lakshmikant PB, Director-Finance at Antler India.

Siddarth Pai, Founding Partner at 3one4 Capital, added, "By combining our strategic expertise in early-stage investments with Next Bharat's focus on socially impactful enterprises, we aim to provide comprehensive support to further the mission of entrepreneurship and value creation in India."