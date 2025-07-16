Aavishkaar Foundation and Next Bharat Ventures Join Hands to Empower Grassroots Entrepreneurs The initiative aims to develop a strong pipeline of ventures that address local challenges in sectors such as agriculture, rural supply chains, financial inclusion, and waste management.

[L-R] Vineet Rai (Founder of Aavishkaar Group) & Vipul Nath Jindal (Founder of Next Bharat Ventures)

Aavishkaar Foundation and Next Bharat Ventures have announced a strategic collaboration to boost grassroots entrepreneurship in India's underserved regions. The partnership will integrate the Aavishkaar Foundation's Entrepreneur Investing Program (EIP) with Next Bharat's Residency Program to support early-stage founders from non-metro areas with capital, mentorship, and community-based support.

The initiative aims to develop a strong pipeline of ventures that address local challenges in sectors such as agriculture, rural supply chains, financial inclusion, and waste management. Both organisations share a vision of strengthening the impact entrepreneurship ecosystem by nurturing scalable and sustainable solutions.

Vineet Rai, Founder of Aavishkaar Group, said, "As we chart the course towards Vikshit Bharat@2047, we are proud to support India's homegrown startups through transformative platforms like the Next Bharat Ventures Residency and Aavishkaar Foundation's Entrepreneur Investing Program. These initiatives are not just about funding — they're about nurturing bold ideas, building resilient communities, and unlocking the potential of entrepreneurs who are solving problems worth solving."

Vipul Nath Jindal, Founder of Next Bharat Ventures, added, "At Next Bharat Ventures, we believe India's next wave of innovation will rise from its grassroots. By backing entrepreneurs that are building ventures for the rural sector or the informal sector, we're not just investing in startups — we're investing in the future of Bharat, where resilience meets ingenuity. We call it building elephants, than building unicorns."

Through the cross pollination of startups from the impact community and innovation programs, Aavishkaar Foundation and Next Bharat Ventures, will aim to strengthen and scale India's homegrown innovators and support startups from India's heartland through innovation, insights and impact.
