PM Modi Chairs 8th Governing Council Meeting Of NITI Aayog In the Absence Of 8 Chief Ministers
At the meeting, PM Modi deliberated over several issues including, health, skill development, women empowerment, and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047
B V R Subrahmanyam To Be New NITI Aayog CEO
Subrahmanyam will take over from current CEO Parameswaran Iyer who will join World Bank as executive director in Washington DC
Blue Circle Along With Log9 Materials And Hero Electric Hosts EVConIndia 2022
A whitepaper by Alvarez and Marsal launched in the conference stated that India needs to set up 46,000 EV charging stations to reach the global benchmark
India Plans To Set Up $5 Billion Fund For EV Adoption
The plan is to reduce the high upfront capital expenditure for EV ownership
EV Two-Wheelers To See 100 Per Cent Penetration In Indian Market By FY27, Says NITI Aayog Report
As per the report, the projected sale of EV two-wheelers in FY31 will be 220.15 lakh units
Parameswaran Iyer To Be the New CEO Of NITI Aayog
Iyer's term will begin after the completion of incumbent Amitabh Kant's tenure
USAID's CoVLEx Initiative Brings Private Sector Learnings To Global South
The CoVLEx initiative is a unique platform that shares best practices on COVID-19 vaccination strategies among five Indian cities
India Received $38 Bn Inflow Of FDI During the Pandemic: Amitabh Kant
Stressing upon artificial intelligence, the NITI Aayog CEO said it can help to add $957 billion to the Indian economy by 2035
Ayushman Bharat Scheme - Pros and Cons for the Private Hospitals
The PPP model helps to address many of the challenges faced by private healthcare providers who want to set up new facilities
Localization of Electric Vehicles is Possible in India, Says NITI Aayog Deputy Director General
Government wants companies to manufacture locally for both domestic and foreign markets: Harkiran Sanjeevi
#EVPush: Govt Contemplates Tough Measures to Discourage Production of ICE Vehicles
As auto industry resists the EV push, govt plans to make emission standards stringent
E-mobility for Future: All EVs on Roads Post 2030, Proposes NITI Aayog
In a step towards the cleaner India, NITI Aayog recommends the EV way
NITI Aayog Proposes INR 7,500 Crore Investment for AI-Development
Government think-tank proposes a plan for creating an institutional framework for artificial intelligence in India
