B V R Subrahmanyam To Be New NITI Aayog CEO

Subrahmanyam will take over from current CEO Parameswaran Iyer who will join World Bank as executive director in Washington DC

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

UPSC Civil Services Exam Twitter handle

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Former Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Monday appointed as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog for two years. Subrahmanyam will take over from current CEO Parameswaran Iyer who will join World Bank as executive director in Washington DC.

BVR Subrahmanyam belongs to Andhra Pradesh. He is a 1987-batch IAS officer with an engineering degree. e is former Principal Secretary Finance department of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. BVR Subrahmanyam is known for his role in conflict zone administration in the state. During his year-long stint at the department of commerce, Subrahmanyam played a key role in strategising the road map to a record $422 billion merchandise exports, as the economy struggled to get out of the post-Covid slump last year.

As per a Personnel Ministry order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Subrahmanyam's appointment for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post.

Also, Iyer, who was working as Niti Aayog CEO, has been appointed as Executive Director, World Bank headquarters, Washington DC, USA for a tenure of three years. He will be replacing Rajesh Khullar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, who has been repatriated to his cadre state Haryana, the order further stated. Iyer, a 1981-batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, was appointed as CEO of NITI Aayog for three years in 2022.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends Government CEO niti aayog

Most Popular

See all
Living

How to Pick Up Good Habits That You Don't Ditch After a Week

Here are fifteen tips that will help you develop new habits and actually keep them.

By John Rampton

Leadership

Dear Business Owners: It's Time to Work on Your Business, Not in It

It's really easy for business owners to get lost in the day-to-day of running a business. If that's you, here's why you need to take a step back and work on the big picture instead.

By Mark Kravietz

Starting a Business

How To Start Your Ideal Business — 7 Steps From Experience

The trial and error tested steps to starting your ideal business.

By Kaloyan Gospodinov

Science & Technology

ChatGPT: What Is It and How Does It Work?

ChatGPT is the latest development in commercial AI technology. Keep reading to find out what ChatGPT is and how it works.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Thought Leaders

3 Books to Help Business Leaders Discover Innovation and Growth

These founders and entrepreneurs provide modern insights into improving your leadership capabilities and business success.

By Peter Daisyme

Buying / Investing in Business

6 Proven Ways to Sell Your Business for 10x or More

Do you own a business with dreams of selling it one day? Here is how to maximize the selling profits of your business.

By Mike Koenigs