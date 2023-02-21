Subrahmanyam will take over from current CEO Parameswaran Iyer who will join World Bank as executive director in Washington DC

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Former Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Monday appointed as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog for two years. Subrahmanyam will take over from current CEO Parameswaran Iyer who will join World Bank as executive director in Washington DC.

BVR Subrahmanyam belongs to Andhra Pradesh. He is a 1987-batch IAS officer with an engineering degree. e is former Principal Secretary Finance department of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. BVR Subrahmanyam is known for his role in conflict zone administration in the state. During his year-long stint at the department of commerce, Subrahmanyam played a key role in strategising the road map to a record $422 billion merchandise exports, as the economy struggled to get out of the post-Covid slump last year.

As per a Personnel Ministry order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Subrahmanyam's appointment for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post.

Also, Iyer, who was working as Niti Aayog CEO, has been appointed as Executive Director, World Bank headquarters, Washington DC, USA for a tenure of three years. He will be replacing Rajesh Khullar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, who has been repatriated to his cadre state Haryana, the order further stated. Iyer, a 1981-batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, was appointed as CEO of NITI Aayog for three years in 2022.