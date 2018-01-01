niti aayog

More From This Topic

Every Merchant Can Become a Walking ATM With This App Claims This Indian Think Tank CEO
Digital Economy

Every Merchant Can Become a Walking ATM With This App Claims This Indian Think Tank CEO

It is very important for micro, small and medium enterprises to adopt BHIM Aadhaar says Amitabh Kant.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Traditional Medicinal Treatments Get Push For Inclusion In Mainstream
Ayurveda

Traditional Medicinal Treatments Get Push For Inclusion In Mainstream

Niti Aayog has come up with two draft legislations to regulate Indian systems of medicine, which include Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy and Homoeopathy.
Jash Choraria | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.