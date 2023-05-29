At the meeting, PM Modi deliberated over several issues including, health, skill development, women empowerment, and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, chaired the eighth governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog. The theme for this meeting conducted at the new Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, Delhi, is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Role of Team India'.

At the meeting, PM Modi deliberated over several issues including, health, skill development, women empowerment, and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047.

According to a statement by NITI Aayog ahead of the meeting, "Eight prominent themes will be discussed during the day-long Meeting including Viksit Bharat@2047, Thrust on MSMEs, Infrastructure and Investments, Minimising Compliances, Women Empowerment, Health and Nutrition, Skill Development and Gati Shakti for area development and social infrastructure."

Reportedly, as a preparatory prelude to the 8th Governing Council Meeting, the second Chief Secretaries Conference was held in January 2023, where these themes were extensively discussed.

"This 8th Governing Council Meeting is also being held in the backdrop of India's G20 Presidency. India's G20 motto 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' conveys its civilisational values and its vision of the role of each country in creating the future of our planet," the statement added.

Chief Ministers of several States participated in the council meeting that was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde were seen at the meeting.

But it is also noted that eight Chief Ministers skipped the council meeting that includes Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi, Bhagwant Mann of Punjab, Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal, K Chandrashekar Rao of Telangana, Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan, Nitish Kumar of Bihar and Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala did not attend the meeting of the Niti Aayog. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, who is on a visit to Japan and Singapore, was also not present at today's meeting.