Vehant Technologies Plans Global Expansion with Fresh USD 9 Mn Investment
The Noida-based company intends to utilise 75% of the funds to intensify research and development (R&D) efforts, enhancing its offerings in aviation security, smart cities, and enterprise analytics.
Fixed Income Platform Dexif Raises USD 4 Mn from RTP Global
With the newly raised funding, the Noida-based startup aims to scale up its technology platform, attract top talent, and expand business operations four to five times.
B2B Procurement Marketplace ProcMart Raises USD 30 Mn in Series B Led by Fundamentum and Edelweiss Discovery Fund
The Noida-based platform plans to use the newly raised capital to explore strategic acquisitions, expand its distribution network in India, and strengthen its international operations in Southeast Asia.
Sindhuja Microcredit Raises INR 120 Cr in Series C from GAWA Capital and Oikocredit
The Noida-based rural-focused lender aims to deploy the raised funds to expand the business in its existing geography and foray into new geographies as well as new product lines.