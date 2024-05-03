With the newly raised funding, the Noida-based startup aims to scale up its technology platform, attract top talent, and expand business operations four to five times.

Dexif, a fixed income products platform, announced that it has raised USD 4 million in its first institutional funding round from RTP Global.

It had previously raised roughly USD 1 million from RTP Global and angel investors.

The platform aims to use the raised funding to scale up its technology platform, attract top talent, and expand business operations four to five times.

Deepank Bhandari, Founder and CEO of Dexif, said, "This seed funding is a reinforcement of our dedication to unlocking the full potential of India's fixed-income markets. It will fuel our pursuit to innovate further and scale our offerings, ensuring that the power of fixed-income investments is within easy reach of every investor."

Established in 2022 by Deepank Bhandari and Tushar Sharma and later joined by Pallavi Bajaj in October 2023, Dexif runs a fixed-income securities marketplace connecting companies and financial institutions looking to raise debt and investors.

The fintech startup claims to help companies and investors raise money and invest in securities by facilitating the issuance of non-convertible Debentures, Pass Through Certificates, Direct Assignments, and term loans.

It is headquartered in the National Capital Region, with a strong presence in Mumbai.

The startup is currently in stealth mode, and it facilitates investments totaling about INR 300 crore per month.