📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Fixed Income Platform Dexif Raises USD 4 Mn from RTP Global With the newly raised funding, the Noida-based startup aims to scale up its technology platform, attract top talent, and expand business operations four to five times.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Deepank Bhandari and Tushar Sharma, founders of Dexif

Dexif, a fixed income products platform, announced that it has raised USD 4 million in its first institutional funding round from RTP Global.

It had previously raised roughly USD 1 million from RTP Global and angel investors.

The platform aims to use the raised funding to scale up its technology platform, attract top talent, and expand business operations four to five times.

Deepank Bhandari, Founder and CEO of Dexif, said, "This seed funding is a reinforcement of our dedication to unlocking the full potential of India's fixed-income markets. It will fuel our pursuit to innovate further and scale our offerings, ensuring that the power of fixed-income investments is within easy reach of every investor."

Established in 2022 by Deepank Bhandari and Tushar Sharma and later joined by Pallavi Bajaj in October 2023, Dexif runs a fixed-income securities marketplace connecting companies and financial institutions looking to raise debt and investors.

The fintech startup claims to help companies and investors raise money and invest in securities by facilitating the issuance of non-convertible Debentures, Pass Through Certificates, Direct Assignments, and term loans.

It is headquartered in the National Capital Region, with a strong presence in Mumbai.

The startup is currently in stealth mode, and it facilitates investments totaling about INR 300 crore per month.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

It's the End of the Entrepreneurial Era As We Know It

With the rise of advanced technologies and AI, are we losing all sense of the independent business person and entrepreneur?

By Jonny Caplan
News and Trends

This Venture Capital Fund is Betting Big on Gaming and VR

An early-stage TMT venture fund investing across India and the US, it is focused on providing global investors access to the vibrant Indian digital landscape, while enabling domestic scale-ups to enter global markets

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Crypto Updates: Hong Kong ETF Goes Live, Australia Speculated to Give ETF Approval By 2024-end and Lukewarm Halving

Institutions such as Standard Chartered Bank are optimistic and hope Bitcoin value soars to USD 100,000 by the year-end

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Web3 Live-streaming App Chingari Forays Into Web3 Gaming

Built on the Aptos blockchain, Chingari Game Zone in its initial stage will offer a curated selection of popular and engaging mobile games, Ludo, a voice communication-based web3 game

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

5 Venture Capitalists Who Recently Closed Their Funds

Here are the India-focused VCs that announced the closing of their funds.

By Minakshi Sangwan
Marketing

4 Ways Guest Blogging Grows Your Blog Audience Quickly

Guest blogging is basically getting an influencer to introduce you to their audience.

By Syed Balkhi