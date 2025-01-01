Nuuk

Making Homes Smarter

Founded in 2023 by Gazal Kalra and Shalabh Gupta, Nuuk offers design-first home appliances including fans, vacuum cleaners, and personal hand fans.

By Minakshi Sangwan
Vertex Ventures and Good Capital Back Nuuk Again in Latest Funding Round

This latest investment brings Nuuk's total funding to more than USD 10 million (approximately INR 90 crore).

Startup Funding Wrap: Major Investments from March 01–07

The startup ecosystem saw significant funding activity this week, with companies across HR tech, consumer appliances, electronics manufacturing, real estate, and quick commerce securing fresh capital. Here's a roundup of the biggest deals.

Nuuk Secures USD 5 Mn in Series A Funding to Revolutionise Home Appliances for Young Consumers

The fresh funds will enable Nuuk to expand its product portfolio, covering home environment solutions, vacuum cleaners, and meal preparation appliances. The company also plans to venture into smart IoT devices and high-performance home solutions.