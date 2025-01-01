Nuuk
Making Homes Smarter
Founded in 2023 by Gazal Kalra and Shalabh Gupta, Nuuk offers design-first home appliances including fans, vacuum cleaners, and personal hand fans.
Vertex Ventures and Good Capital Back Nuuk Again in Latest Funding Round
This latest investment brings Nuuk's total funding to more than USD 10 million (approximately INR 90 crore).
The fresh funds will enable Nuuk to expand its product portfolio, covering home environment solutions, vacuum cleaners, and meal preparation appliances. The company also plans to venture into smart IoT devices and high-performance home solutions.