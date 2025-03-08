Startup Funding Wrap: Major Investments from March 01–07 The startup ecosystem saw significant funding activity this week, with companies across HR tech, consumer appliances, electronics manufacturing, real estate, and quick commerce securing fresh capital. Here's a roundup of the biggest deals.

By Minakshi Sangwan

Darwinbox Secures USD 140 Million for Global Expansion
Investors: Partners Group, KKR, Gravity Holdings

Darwinbox, founded in 2015, is revolutionising HR tech with its AI-powered cloud platform for recruitment, payroll, and talent management. The Hyderabad-based startup has expanded rapidly across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, the UK, and the US, empowering enterprises with data-driven HR solutions to enhance employee engagement and organisational efficiency.

Nuuk Raises USD 5 Million to Scale Consumer Appliance Business
Investors: Vertex Ventures SEAI, Good Capital, Rohit Kapoor, Vivek Gambhir, Richard Rekhy, Suhail Sameer, Taru Kapoor, Deep Bajaj

Nuuk, founded by Gazal Kalra and Shalabh Gupta, offers a range of home appliances, including fans, vacuum cleaners, and kitchen essentials. While 80% of its products are imported from China, the Gurugram-based startup aims to boost local manufacturing. Nuuk sells through its website and major e-commerce platforms, expanding its market reach.

Veira Electronics Bags USD 15 Million to Boost Electronics Manufacturing
Investor: Bharat Value Fund

Veira Group, founded in 1975 by industry veteran Virendra Maini, has been a key player in electronics manufacturing. Starting with tape recorders and DVD players, the Noida-based company expanded into CRT TVs, LED TVs, washing machines, and air coolers. With in-house plastic molding, mainboard assembly, and global design centers, Veira produces a diverse range of televisions, including HD, 4K, OLED, and QLED models on platforms like Tizen, WebOS, and Google. Operating two advanced facilities in Noida, the brand continues to innovate and scale its production, strengthening its position in India's growing consumer electronics market.

CorporatEdge Secures USD 11.5 Million to Expand Flexible Workspaces
Investor: Carpediem Capital

Founded in 2012 by Monaah M Shuklla, CorporatEdge offers premium, fully managed workspaces with personalised hospitality. The Gurugram-based real estate tech company provides high-end flexible office solutions, catering to businesses seeking professional, hassle-free workspace environments.

Swish Raises USD 14 Million for 10-Minute Food Delivery Expansion
Investors: Hara Global Capital, Accel India

Founded in 2024 by Aniket Shah, Saran S, and Ujjwal Sukheja, Bengaluru-based Swish delivers quick meal options in just 10–15 minutes. The startup aims to revolutionise food delivery with speed, convenience, and a tech-driven approach.

With these fresh capital infusions, these startups are set to scale operations, expand market reach, and innovate in their respective industries.

