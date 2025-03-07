Swish Secures USD 14 Mn in Series A to Expand Instant Food Delivery Post-funding, Hara Global Capital now holds a 13.33% stake in Swish, while Accel India owns 27.24%. Co-founders Aniket Sunil Shah, Sureshkumar Sarana, and Ujjwal Sukheja each retain a 16.38% stake.

Swish, the 10-minute food delivery startup, has raised INR 122.32 crore (approximately USD 14 million) in its Series A funding round, led by Hara Global Capital and existing investor Accel India.

This comes just three months after its USD 2 million seed round in November, also backed by Accel.

According to regulatory filings, Swish's board approved issuing 4,762 Series A compulsory convertible preference shares at INR 2,56,334 each, raising INR 112.3 crore (USD 14 million). Hara Global Capital led with INR 69.56 crore, while Accel India invested INR 52.18 crore. Notable angel investors, including Kunal Shah's QED Innovation, Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal, and SoftBank investment advisor Sumer Juneja, also participated.

Post-funding, Hara Global Capital now holds a 13.33% stake in Swish, while Accel India owns 27.24%. Co-founders Aniket Sunil Shah, Sureshkumar Sarana, and Ujjwal Sukheja each retain a 16.38% stake.

Founded in 2024, Swish operates on a 10-minute delivery model powered by cloud kitchens, or "delight centers," strategically placed within a 1.5–2 km radius. The company's full-stack approach ensures freshly prepared, hygienic food reaches customers with speed and efficiency.

Swish enters a competitive space dominated by Zomato, Swiggy, and Zepto. Blinkit recently launched Bistro, while Ola, Magicpin, and Zing are expanding their footprints. Rebel Foods, a cloud kitchen giant, has also introduced QuickiES, marking intensifying competition in the instant food delivery segment.

With fresh funding, Swish aims to scale its operations and strengthen its presence in this rapidly growing market.
