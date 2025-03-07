With this fresh infusion, the company aims to enhance its premium workspace offerings, furthering its vision of "Offitel"—a hospitality-infused office model that blends productivity with luxury.

Premium flexible workspace provider CorporatEdge has secured INR 100 crore in equity funding from Carpediem Capital, a mid-market private equity firm focused on growth-stage investments in category leaders.

The investment is part of CorporatEdge's broader plan to deploy INR 350 crore, including internal accruals, to expand its presence across India and the Middle East, strengthening its leadership in the high-end workspace segment.

CorporatEdge claims to have witnessed remarkable 300% growth in the past three years and has maintained a 30% CAGR since inception, setting industry benchmarks.

With this fresh infusion, the company aims to enhance its premium workspace offerings, furthering its vision of "Offitel"—a hospitality-infused office model that blends productivity with luxury.

Founded in 2012 by Monaah M Shuklla, CorporatEdge provides serviced office solutions designed to offer high-end, fully managed workspaces with personalised hospitality.

Monaah M Shuklla, Founder and CEO, stated, "This investment is testament to the success of our unique hospitality-infused workspace model. At CorporatEdge, we don't just provide offices; we curate work environments with a soul. Our vision of 'Offitel' integrates productivity with comfort, efficiency with luxury, and functionality with personalized service. Carpediem Capital's backing further strengthens our ambition to revolutionize workspaces and establish Offitel as the gold standard for premium office experiences."

CorporatEdge plans to strengthen its footprint in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru while expanding into Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Ahmedabad. In its next phase of growth, the company will enter Tier-II cities such as Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Kolkata. By FY30, CorporatEdge targets operating 50 centers across 10 cities, covering 1.5 million+ sq. ft., marking a 10x growth in its workspace portfolio.

In the immediate term, the company will launch two flagship centers in World Trade Center (WTC), Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi, and Godrej Golf Course Road, Gurugram. Each 50,000 sq. ft. facility is designed to transform the premium office landscape with world-class hospitality, cutting-edge infrastructure, and lifestyle-driven amenities.

As part of the investment, Carpediem Capital joins CorporatEdge as a strategic growth partner, bringing operational expertise and market insights.

Aashish S Shukla, Managing Director, CorporatEdge, commented, "This funding enables us to strengthen our presence in high-growth markets while ensuring operational excellence. Our goal is to build a scalable, profitable, and tech-driven workspace ecosystem catering to the evolving needs of modern businesses. With Carpediem's expertise, we are well-positioned to optimize market entry strategies and enhance efficiencies."

Arvind Nair, Chairman, Carpediem Capital, added, "CorporatEdge has built a strong reputation in the premium flexible workspace sector. Their leadership team, with deep expertise in hospitality and real estate, has created an outstanding product. We are excited to support their growth journey and help them scale to 1.5 million sq. ft. in the next 4-5 years."

Maple Capital Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor, while Antares Legal provided legal advisory support for the transaction.