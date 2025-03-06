HR Tech Unicorn Darwinbox Raises USD 140 Mn to Advance AI-Powered Solutions This latest investment will fuel product development and accelerate the company's global expansion.

Darwinbox

HR tech platform Darwinbox has raised USD 140 million in a funding round led by Partners Group and KKR, with additional participation from Gravity Holdings.

This latest investment will fuel product development and accelerate the company's global expansion.

"This investment is a testament to Darwinbox's strong fundamentals and the trust we have earned from our 1,000+ global customer base," said Jayant Paleti, Co-founder of Darwinbox. "By placing the employee experience front and center and ensuring our platform is deeply configurable to diverse local needs, we have transformed HR for enterprises worldwide."

Founded in 2015 by Jayant Paleti, Rohit Chennamaneni, and Chaitanya Peddi, Darwinbox is a cloud-based HR platform that provides solutions for recruitment, payroll, employee engagement, talent management, and people analytics. The Hyderabad-based firm has seen rapid international expansion across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, the UK, and the US.

Darwinbox's growth trajectory has been marked by key partnerships, including its collaboration with Microsoft to integrate its Human Capital Management (HCM) platform with Microsoft's tools, enhancing employee experiences. The firm has also strengthened its presence in Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand, with Southeast Asia and India as its primary revenue drivers. The company has also established offices in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the US to further solidify its global reach.

A major focus for Darwinbox is AI-powered innovation. The company recently introduced an AI-powered product suite for HR functions and is developing AI-driven agents to support HR professionals in talent acquisition, digital transformation, and workforce management. These advancements position Darwinbox as a key disruptor in the rapidly growing HR tech market.

With this latest funding, Darwinbox has raised over USD 255 million to date, including USD 72 million in its Series D round in January 2022, when it achieved unicorn status. The firm has been backed by leading global investors such as TCV, Microsoft, Salesforce Ventures, Peak XV, Lightspeed, and Endiya Partners.

Cyrus Driver, Managing Director, Private Equity, Partners Group, highlighted Darwinbox's potential: "Darwinbox is investing heavily in product innovation, generative AI, and global expansion. We are excited to work with its talented management team to drive future growth."

With continued investor confidence and a strong focus on AI-driven transformation, Darwinbox is set to redefine the HR technology landscape worldwide.
