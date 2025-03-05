Nuuk Secures USD 5 Mn in Series A Funding to Revolutionise Home Appliances for Young Consumers The fresh funds will enable Nuuk to expand its product portfolio, covering home environment solutions, vacuum cleaners, and meal preparation appliances. The company also plans to venture into smart IoT devices and high-performance home solutions.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Shalabh Gupta & Gazal Kalra, Co-founders of Nuuk

Nuuk, a next-generation home appliance brand, has raised USD 5 million (INR 40 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Vertex Ventures SEAI, with participation from Good Capital and prominent angel investors.

Notable backers include Rohit Kapoor (CEO, Swiggy), Vivek Gambhir (ex-CEO, Boat and Godrej Consumer), Richard Rekhy (ex-CEO, KPMG India), Suhail Sameer (ex-CEO, BharatPe), Taru Kapoor (ex-GM, Tinder India & South Asia), and Deep Bajaj (Founder, Sirona Hygiene). This fresh capital will fuel Nuuk's ambition to become India's leading home appliance brand tailored for millennials and Gen-Z consumers.

The investment will enable Nuuk to expand its product portfolio, covering home environment solutions, vacuum cleaners, and meal preparation appliances. The company also plans to venture into smart IoT devices and high-performance home solutions.

One of Nuuk's flagship innovations, the All-Day Wireless Fans, showcases its technology-driven approach. Featuring high-precision BLDC motors and advanced battery technology, these fans deliver up to 16 hours of cooling on a single charge, making them ideal for modern homes.

Founded by Gazal Kalra (co-founder, Rivigo) and Shalabh Gupta (former Chief Growth Officer, Noise), Nuuk has quickly gained traction with a "design-first, function-always" approach. By combining human-centered design with groundbreaking innovation, Nuuk caters to fast-paced, modern lifestyles. With strong repeat purchases and rapid consumer adoption, the brand is redefining the home appliance market in India.

"We have been tracking the home appliance space for a while and believe it's ripe for disruption. Nuuk's execution stands out in the D2C space, and Gazal and Shalabh bring a rare combination of strategic acumen, operational expertise, and product passion," said Piyush Kharbanda, General Partner at Vertex Ventures SEAI.

Echoing this vision, Kalra and Gupta stated, "Nuuk was founded to reimagine home appliances for a new generation of consumers. We focus on high-performance products that combine intuitive design and global-quality standards. Our mission is to create appliances that fit the changing aspirations, modern homes, and busy lifestyles of Indian consumers."

With this funding, Nuuk plans to accelerate product innovation, expand its manufacturing capabilities under the 'Make in India' initiative, and invest in brand building. As the Indian home appliance market undergoes a shift towards smart and stylish solutions, Nuuk is poised to lead the charge with cutting-edge, design-driven products.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

MBA Graduates From Top Schools Including Harvard, Northwestern, and Stanford Are Having Trouble Finding Jobs, According to a New Report

Graduates from some of the best schools in the country are being hired at lower rates than a few years ago.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

5 Powerful SEO Strategies for Small Businesses in 2025

Get ready to learn how to optimize your digital presence and turn search engines into powerful allies in your business journey.

By Georgi Todorov
Technology

Tiger Analytics Eyes $1 Billion Revenue by 2030 as AI Becomes Core to Businesses

India is the largest talent hub for Tiger Analytics with 4,500 employees out of its total global headcount of 5,500

By Ayushman Baruah
News and Trends

ValueBridge Capital Acquires Boon Capital to Strengthen Early-Stage Fundraising Advisory

This move is expected to enhance Merisis' capabilities in early-stage fundraising, further solidifying its presence in the venture ecosystem.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

MS Dhoni's Family Office Invests in Real Estate Platform SILA

The fresh infusion of funds will enable SILA to accelerate its growth, strengthen its network, and expand its presence across India's real estate landscape.

By Entrepreneur Staff