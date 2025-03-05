The fresh funds will enable Nuuk to expand its product portfolio, covering home environment solutions, vacuum cleaners, and meal preparation appliances. The company also plans to venture into smart IoT devices and high-performance home solutions.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nuuk, a next-generation home appliance brand, has raised USD 5 million (INR 40 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Vertex Ventures SEAI, with participation from Good Capital and prominent angel investors.

Notable backers include Rohit Kapoor (CEO, Swiggy), Vivek Gambhir (ex-CEO, Boat and Godrej Consumer), Richard Rekhy (ex-CEO, KPMG India), Suhail Sameer (ex-CEO, BharatPe), Taru Kapoor (ex-GM, Tinder India & South Asia), and Deep Bajaj (Founder, Sirona Hygiene). This fresh capital will fuel Nuuk's ambition to become India's leading home appliance brand tailored for millennials and Gen-Z consumers.

The investment will enable Nuuk to expand its product portfolio, covering home environment solutions, vacuum cleaners, and meal preparation appliances. The company also plans to venture into smart IoT devices and high-performance home solutions.

One of Nuuk's flagship innovations, the All-Day Wireless Fans, showcases its technology-driven approach. Featuring high-precision BLDC motors and advanced battery technology, these fans deliver up to 16 hours of cooling on a single charge, making them ideal for modern homes.

Founded by Gazal Kalra (co-founder, Rivigo) and Shalabh Gupta (former Chief Growth Officer, Noise), Nuuk has quickly gained traction with a "design-first, function-always" approach. By combining human-centered design with groundbreaking innovation, Nuuk caters to fast-paced, modern lifestyles. With strong repeat purchases and rapid consumer adoption, the brand is redefining the home appliance market in India.

"We have been tracking the home appliance space for a while and believe it's ripe for disruption. Nuuk's execution stands out in the D2C space, and Gazal and Shalabh bring a rare combination of strategic acumen, operational expertise, and product passion," said Piyush Kharbanda, General Partner at Vertex Ventures SEAI.

Echoing this vision, Kalra and Gupta stated, "Nuuk was founded to reimagine home appliances for a new generation of consumers. We focus on high-performance products that combine intuitive design and global-quality standards. Our mission is to create appliances that fit the changing aspirations, modern homes, and busy lifestyles of Indian consumers."

With this funding, Nuuk plans to accelerate product innovation, expand its manufacturing capabilities under the 'Make in India' initiative, and invest in brand building. As the Indian home appliance market undergoes a shift towards smart and stylish solutions, Nuuk is poised to lead the charge with cutting-edge, design-driven products.