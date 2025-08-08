This latest investment brings Nuuk's total funding to more than USD 10 million (approximately INR 90 crore).

Home appliance brand Nuuk has raised over USD 2 million (around INR 19 crore) in a follow-on funding round led by Vertex Ventures SEA and Good Capital.

Both investors had previously participated in the company's Series A round in February 2025. This latest investment brings Nuuk's total funding to more than USD 10 million (approximately INR 90 crore).

The funds will be utilized to strengthen its made-in-India supply chain, enhance brand visibility, and continue the development of its products.

Nuuk was founded by Gazal Kalra and Shalabh Gupta. The brand focuses on direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales and targets urban Indian consumers with high-performance, design-focused home appliances.

Nuuk adopts a design-first approach in product development, ensuring that its appliances solve real-world problems with human-centric engineering. The company manufactures its products locally in India and sells them through online channels. Its product offerings include a wide range of kitchen and home appliances tailored to modern households.

With a full-stack model, Nuuk handles in-house product design, maintains control over its supply chain, and operates direct online distribution. This approach allows the company to differentiate itself from traditional brands and imported appliances.