Vertex Ventures and Good Capital Back Nuuk Again in Latest Funding Round This latest investment brings Nuuk's total funding to more than USD 10 million (approximately INR 90 crore).

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Home appliance brand Nuuk has raised over USD 2 million (around INR 19 crore) in a follow-on funding round led by Vertex Ventures SEA and Good Capital.

Both investors had previously participated in the company's Series A round in February 2025. This latest investment brings Nuuk's total funding to more than USD 10 million (approximately INR 90 crore).

The funds will be utilized to strengthen its made-in-India supply chain, enhance brand visibility, and continue the development of its products.

Nuuk was founded by Gazal Kalra and Shalabh Gupta. The brand focuses on direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales and targets urban Indian consumers with high-performance, design-focused home appliances.

Nuuk adopts a design-first approach in product development, ensuring that its appliances solve real-world problems with human-centric engineering. The company manufactures its products locally in India and sells them through online channels. Its product offerings include a wide range of kitchen and home appliances tailored to modern households.

With a full-stack model, Nuuk handles in-house product design, maintains control over its supply chain, and operates direct online distribution. This approach allows the company to differentiate itself from traditional brands and imported appliances.
