Avanti Finance Garners USD 14.2 Mn to Enhance Rural and Urban Credit Channels
The funding will expand Avanti's loan book, enhance its deep-tech platform, innovate frictionless credit solutions, and strengthen channels in rural and urban markets for inclusive financial services.
Fintech Firm Kaleidofin Secures USD 13.8 Mn Funding Led by Rabo Partnerships
The latest investment will fuel Kaleidofin's mission to expand its lending portfolio, enhance its credit scoring capabilities, and strengthen its risk services.
House Financing Startup Altum Credo Raises USD 40 Mn in Series C from Z3Partners, Oikocredit, and Others
The Pune-based platform aims to use the proceeds from the current fund raise to achieve AUM growth by further enhancing its distribution network and expanding its operational footprint.
Sindhuja Microcredit Raises INR 120 Cr in Series C from GAWA Capital and Oikocredit
The Noida-based rural-focused lender aims to deploy the raised funds to expand the business in its existing geography and foray into new geographies as well as new product lines.