Get All Access for $5/mo

Avanti Finance Garners USD 14.2 Mn to Enhance Rural and Urban Credit Channels The funding will expand Avanti's loan book, enhance its deep-tech platform, innovate frictionless credit solutions, and strengthen channels in rural and urban markets for inclusive financial services.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Avanti Finance

Bengaluru-based NBFC Avanti Finance has raised USD 14.2 million (INR 120 crore) in its latest Series B funding round. The round saw participation from Dia Vikas Capital and existing investors, including IDH Farmfit Fund, NRJN Family Trust, Rabo Partnerships, and select high-net-worth individuals (HNIs). Avanti's early backers include The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, OikoCredit, and Nomura.

This marks Avanti Finance's second Series B round after raising USD 24 million in April 2023, bringing its total funding to approximately USD 80 million to date.

Avanti will deploy the latest funding to expand its loan book, enhance its deep-tech platform, and innovate frictionless credit solutions tailored to its customers' needs. The capital will also support the augmentation of Avanti's channels across rural and urban markets.

Rahul Gupta, CEO of Avanti Finance, said, "The repeat investment from our existing shareholders is a strong validation of our transformational, asset-light, and capital-efficient model. This growth capital will help us continue delivering innovative credit solutions and strengthen our reach across diverse geographies."

Founded in 2018, Avanti Finance specialises in providing small-ticket loans for income generation and working capital needs, primarily catering to micro-enterprises and the urban gig workforce. Leveraging an asset-light, scalable model, Avanti has developed a unique distribution network through partnerships with smaller financial institutions, tech players, and fintech platforms.

The company's reach spans over 700 branches across 27 states and 430 districts, positioning it as a leader in co-lending for the microfinance sector. Avanti claims to have partnered with several reputed financial institutions, bolstering its ability to scale efficiently.

To date, Avanti claims to have served 900,000 low-income households, with a current asset under management (AUM) of INR 1,640 crore. Notably, 90% of its borrowers are women, supported through an assisted technology model that aligns loan products with livelihood-specific cash flows.

Arpita Pal Agrawal, MD and CEO of Dia Vikas Capital, highlighted, "We are excited to support Avanti's vision of leveraging technology and a curated network of partners to offer hyperlocal, crowdsourced, and purpose-fit loan products. Their approach enhances the financial well-being of low-income households at scale."

Unitus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction, while Abhiraj Krishna Associates served as legal advisors.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Multiples Private Equity Leads INR 1000 Cr Funding in Shubham Housing

With the raised funds, the Gurugram-based platform aims to propel its growth trajectory, diversifying its product offerings and strengthening its national footprint.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

How to Master the Art of Delegation — Lessons From Andrew Carnegie's Legacy

Here's what Andrew Carnegie can teach today's entrepreneurs about leadership, teamwork and effective delegation.

By Chris Kille
Business News

Alexis Ohanian Says This Is His Best Investment So Far: $10,000 Turned Into More Than $17 Million

Ohanian has backed 40 unicorns, but one investment stands out the most.

By Erin Davis
Business News

I Tried Buying a Car on Amazon. Here Are the Pros and Cons.

Amazon Autos just launched, and users can buy a new car online. Here's how it works and what needs to improve.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Amazon Enters India's Booming Quick Commerce Market with Tez

Amazon Tez will first launch as a pilot program, allowing the company to refine its operations before scaling up across the country.

By Entrepreneur Staff