Ola electric

News and Trends

Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal Registers a New Company: Report

The startup is likely to be in the artificial intelligence space

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

Best Drivers, Top Cars, No Cancellations; Ola Launches Prime Plus Premium Service

According to a Twitter update, the service will go live for select customers in Bangalore

News and Trends

Ola Electric Engages Goldman Sachs And Kotak As It Aims For IPO By Early 2024

According to reports, the IPO planned by Ola Electric will consist of a combination of primary and secondary share offerings

News and Trends

Ola Electric Secures $300 Million Funding At $6 Billion Valuation

The latest fundraise will be used by the company to immediately ramp up its capacity of electric two-wheelers from 0.5 million to 2 million per annum, as per the report

News and Trends

Ola Electric To Reimburse INR 130 Crore To Its Customers

The development comes amid reports that the government has initiated an investigation into FAME scheme irregularities after whistle-blowers raised apprehensions

News and Trends

Ola Electric To Invest $920 Million In Tamil Nadu: Report

The reports stated that Ola will invest $920 million through its subsidiaries Ola Electric Technologies and Ola Cell Technologies, drawn to the growing demand for EVs in India

News and Trends

Ola Fires 200 People Across Teams: Report

Sources claimed that layoffs have been across Ola Cabs, the ride hailing business and Ola Electric, the electric vehicle manufacturing company

News and Trends

Ola CEO Advocates Building Alternate Lithium Supply Chains To Prevent Dependence On China

Bhavish Aggarwal recommends that the country develops two sources for the mineral, partner with other countries and localize the primary requirement of lithium

News and Trends

Ola Electric Signs PLI Agreement With Government For Cell Manufacturing

As per company statement, Ola Electric is the only Indian EV company that received incentives under the advanced cell chemistry (ACC) PLI scheme and will begin its mass production by 2023

News and Trends

Ola Electric Invests $500 Million To Set Up Battery Innovation Centre

As per company statement, it will be one of the most advanced cell R&D facilities with more than 165 unique and cutting-edge lab equipment to cover all aspects of cell-related research and development

News and Trends

Ola Electric Unveils Indigenous Lithium-Ion Cell

The company, reportedly, has also invested $100 million in the research and development of its lithium-ion battery cells

News and Trends

EV Fire Incidents: Government Issues Show Cause Notice To EV Manufacturers

The notice demands a detailed reasoning from the EV players on why they should not be penalized for the EV fire incidents

News and Trends

Marking 32nd Resignation Since 2020, Ola Electric Charging Network Head Quits

These high-profile exits are happened because it seems Ola Electric is facing some probe with regard to the battery fire incidents

News and Trends

Fires Dousing India's EV Dream?

As the sales of electric scooters grew multifold, major issues with them also came blasting forward. Multiple incidences of fire breakouts from electric scooters have raised the consumer speculation on the viability of EVs as an alternative to petrol vehicles. We try to understand what's behind the issue and how can companies go about changing them

Growth Strategies

Cleantech Entrepreneurs: Where Are You?

As various elements of the ecosystem are starting to coalesce for cleantech, we need innovation-driven entrepreneurs who can bring together the power of science with a scalable business model