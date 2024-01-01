Ola electric
Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal Registers a New Company: Report
The startup is likely to be in the artificial intelligence space
Best Drivers, Top Cars, No Cancellations; Ola Launches Prime Plus Premium Service
According to a Twitter update, the service will go live for select customers in Bangalore
Ola Electric Engages Goldman Sachs And Kotak As It Aims For IPO By Early 2024
According to reports, the IPO planned by Ola Electric will consist of a combination of primary and secondary share offerings
Ola Electric Secures $300 Million Funding At $6 Billion Valuation
The latest fundraise will be used by the company to immediately ramp up its capacity of electric two-wheelers from 0.5 million to 2 million per annum, as per the report
Ola Electric To Reimburse INR 130 Crore To Its Customers
The development comes amid reports that the government has initiated an investigation into FAME scheme irregularities after whistle-blowers raised apprehensions
Ola Electric To Invest $920 Million In Tamil Nadu: Report
The reports stated that Ola will invest $920 million through its subsidiaries Ola Electric Technologies and Ola Cell Technologies, drawn to the growing demand for EVs in India
Ola Fires 200 People Across Teams: Report
Sources claimed that layoffs have been across Ola Cabs, the ride hailing business and Ola Electric, the electric vehicle manufacturing company
Ola CEO Advocates Building Alternate Lithium Supply Chains To Prevent Dependence On China
Bhavish Aggarwal recommends that the country develops two sources for the mineral, partner with other countries and localize the primary requirement of lithium
Ola Electric Signs PLI Agreement With Government For Cell Manufacturing
As per company statement, Ola Electric is the only Indian EV company that received incentives under the advanced cell chemistry (ACC) PLI scheme and will begin its mass production by 2023
Ola Electric Invests $500 Million To Set Up Battery Innovation Centre
As per company statement, it will be one of the most advanced cell R&D facilities with more than 165 unique and cutting-edge lab equipment to cover all aspects of cell-related research and development
Ola Electric Unveils Indigenous Lithium-Ion Cell
The company, reportedly, has also invested $100 million in the research and development of its lithium-ion battery cells
EV Fire Incidents: Government Issues Show Cause Notice To EV Manufacturers
The notice demands a detailed reasoning from the EV players on why they should not be penalized for the EV fire incidents
Marking 32nd Resignation Since 2020, Ola Electric Charging Network Head Quits
These high-profile exits are happened because it seems Ola Electric is facing some probe with regard to the battery fire incidents
Fires Dousing India's EV Dream?
As the sales of electric scooters grew multifold, major issues with them also came blasting forward. Multiple incidences of fire breakouts from electric scooters have raised the consumer speculation on the viability of EVs as an alternative to petrol vehicles. We try to understand what's behind the issue and how can companies go about changing them
Cleantech Entrepreneurs: Where Are You?
As various elements of the ecosystem are starting to coalesce for cleantech, we need innovation-driven entrepreneurs who can bring together the power of science with a scalable business model