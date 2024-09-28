The company is imparting training to one lakh third-party mechanics under its Network Partner Program to make every mechanic in India EV-ready by Dec 2025.

Ola electric is planning to expand its company owned service network to 1000 centres by December this year, Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO of the company said.

The company has around 800 stores and 500 service centres across the country.

"In the last three years, we've built over 7L community and the leading market position. We have close to 800 stores but only about 500 service centres. Changing that today onwards. We're expanding our network and building the best in class ownership experience with on-demand and AI powered service," he said in a social media post.

"Everywhere, anytime service network: By Dec this year, doubling company owned service network to 1,000 centres," he added.

Aggarwal assures that the company will be providing a back-up S1 scooter in case of delayed service.

"1 day resolution of service issues! In case of a delay, we will provide a back-up S1 scooter. In addition, Ola Care+ customers will also get free Ola Cabs coupons until their service is resolved," he said.AI-powered proactive maintenance and remote diagnostics for one-of-a-kind ownership experience. These will detect issues even before they arise, thereby addressing them proactively at customers' doorstep. These features rolling out with MoveOS 5 in Oct!, he added.